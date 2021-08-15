One player hospitalised, others confined to bed – Feargal Logan has revealed the fury that has swept through Tyrone’s Covid-stricken camp.

A large number of squad members have been struck down by the virus, forcing the Red Hands to inform Croke Park that they cannot fulfil next Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final fixture against Kerry, on player safety grounds.

But joint manager Logan is hoping the GAA will empathise with the dire situation facing the Ulster champions, and grant a further postponement of the tie, having already pushed it back by six days.

“We have had one player hospitalised with clinical Covid, and a whole cross-section of symptoms,” he revealed.

“We have a number of players confined to bed and to home.

“Ultimately, in order to meet the safe return to play protocols, we just need time.

“Of course we would love an amount of time, but we have to balance it to get to as safe a place as we can.

“We asked for two weeks initially. We don’t say disrespectfully that we only got a week, but we say that we just can’t safely field a team next weekend at Croke Park. Player welfare is paramount.”

Stress and uncertainty have been swirling together in a concoction of chaos for the past couple of weeks in Tyrone, whose preparations for the All-Ireland series have been thrown into disarray.

But the last thing they want to do is reach a situation where they are forced to exit the competition without the opportunity to challenge the Munster champions and Sam Maguire Cup favourites.

“This is the most difficult circumstances I have found myself in during all my dealings with football,” Logan said.

“But we are just in a position where it is not safe to proceed.

“We hope that during this week, more will filter back into the group, and then we have to make decisions, like we did before, when we battled through the Ulster final.

“We have to balance everyone’s health and wellbeing with a competitive team, and we simply want to get through that phase.

“More time will assist in doing that, and we hope to have all players filtered back in to the group this week.

“There’s training and there’s training. We can turn up with whoever is available, which we have done over this past number of weeks and keep things ticking.

“But ultimately, you need the full complement, or as close to it as possible, to be meaningful.

“We would try to graduate players’ returns here and get them back safely to full competitive action.”

Croke Park officials are expected to make a decision on Monday on a possible change to the date of the clash of the Kingdom and the Red Hand, and Tyrone’s case has prompted sympathetic soundings from several punditry quarters since the news broke at the weekend that they will be unable to play next Saturday.

The date for the All-Ireland final has already been pushed back to September 4, but Mayo manager James Horan has indicated he would have no objection to a further postponement.

“I simply would hope for some accommodation in all of the circumstances, given that the Association is heavily community-based, and has been ultra-careful with everything to do with Covid, and has played such a safe and good game to help communities through this whole virus, to fix game, to make sure that there was no risk of anything untoward,” said Logan.

“I would just hope that they would grant some forgiveness in the circumstances, and at least grant us another week.”

In the meantime, Kerry’s preparations for the All-Ireland semi-final have been disrupted, as they too await news of a possible second postponement.

“I accept and understand that Kerry must be very upset and annoyed at the disruption this is causing to them, and to everybody out there, including Croke Park and to all the supporters who would travel to games and make arrangements to do so.

“We don’t lightly find ourselves in a position where we don’t fulfil a fixture.

“Everyone in our group collectively have fulfilled thousands of GAA fixtures, whatever the circumstances in their lives.

“It’s a very difficult, but very serious situation when the Tyrone county board and our group and management find ourselves where we simply have to say that we can’t fulfil a fixture. It’s not something that comes about lightly.”