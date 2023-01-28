‘We have gifted so much away, a harsh reality we have to own’ - Conor McManus on Monaghan near misses

For the first time, Conor McManus gave it some thought. Nothing too deep, just consideration to resisting the gravitational pull that had automatically drawn him for the previous 16 years. It didn’t last long, though.

Realistically, he never did arrive at that intersection where he thought his inter-county career with Monaghan was over. When Vinny Corey, his great friend and Clontibret and Monaghan colleague through so much success and failure, stepped up to a management vacancy that had begun to develop like a sore thumb through late summer, the thought process of what might happen next was shut down. Decision made.

McManus is adamant, though, that while Corey’s appointment nudged him to where he was going anyway, loyalty has not shaped his thinking. Deep down, there’s the sense of a ledger not properly balanced. That they have gifted more than they have gained in that time.

“Maybe in five years, when I am finished, I’ll look back on those good days, days never to forget and appreciate them more. But I haven’t got there yet. When you are still involved, you always look at what you can do next or even what you have left behind you.”

He sets out the case. Later today, Monaghan meet Armagh in their opening league match and the start of a ninth successive Division 1 campaign. Only Kerry now have a longer extended top-flight sequence. And yet, in those previous years, they’ve only been Ulster champions once, in 2015.

“We’ve been to Ulster finals, semi-finals, games against teams we’d have been expected to beat,” he said. “We haven’t got the return out of being in Division 1. We haven’t won what we would have liked to have won. But people in Monaghan have had to chance to watch us win Ulster titles and be in Croke Park, playing the big teams and being involved in big games. Growing up, I wouldn’t have had that.”

He can probably lay claim to being the inter-county football’s longest-serving player right now. Ross Munnelly has retired, Niall McNamee has, in all probability, departed and Neil McGee took his leave from Donegal. They were all ahead of him on the grid.

Only his Monaghan colleague Darren Hughes can counter-object with a Tommy Murphy Cup match to claim from 2006. “I’m not giving him that, though,” he laughs, having debuted in the 2007 league and championship weeks before Hughes on both fronts.

But no more than loyalty, longevity isn’t a factor in his return. “I said it to Vinny at the time, whenever we had the conversation at the time – and now it wasn’t much of a conversation – I’m not coming back because I just want to extend my time as an inter-county footballer.

“People will always ask you do you think Monaghan can be successful, and the reason you go back is you think there is a team there that can be. And as long as you believe that exists, you will always keep coming back.”

He returns to a landscape much changed. In the middle of his 16 years, they hit some of their peaks and developed a rivalry with Donegal. Always, McGee was his direct opponent.

“Tough boy, he gave you nothing for nothing and you had to be at the peak of your powers to compete with him. So strong and fast over that 10 yards.”

And respect, too, nothing underhand. “He never really went down that road much with me. It came to a stage over the last three or four times that we marked each other we were nearly just chatting. We had been through the mill at that stage so much, he wasn’t going to say anything to me that would make a difference, nor me to him.”

Michael Murphy’s retirement jarred him, though. Like almost everyone else, he didn’t see that coming. Though slightly older than Murphy, their careers intertwined, especially in Ulster, where they were the province’s top two forwards in the previous decade.

“For all the hardship he caused us, it’s disappointing to see him going, one of the best that played the game and you want to see these men in action. It brings a reality to you that these things come to an end.”

From his dressing-room, Drew Wylie and Colin Walshe were among the latest to sign off. Donegal and Tyrone before them asked questions of forwards like him by shutting down their natural lanes of space. Blanket defences meant evolution was needed to find space, hence his acutely angled kicks that are a trademark, skills honed in his teens because he didn’t have the distance to match his older colleagues when they’d kick for hours in Clontibret.

Chief among the factors to preserve his career thus far, one he could never overlook the importance of, is his proximity to the county’s centre of excellence in Cloghan, 10 minutes down the road from his home place.How many thousands of miles of travel have been spared from that, he often asks himself?

​“It opened in 2006, just as I was joining the panel. Many’s a man would travel further to go to club training,” he said. “It made life a lot easier. There was a couple of years when I was living in Dublin and doing that commute. By and large, having it on your doorstep is a massive advantage.”

His home place in Clontibret brought proximity of a different kind on a warm summer night in July 2021, just as he was heading to bed in preparation for an Ulster semi-final against Armagh in Newry the following afternoon.

With the heat, the windows of the house were open and he heard a noise in the distance. Sometime later, he looked out the window and saw blue lights flashing. “I remember saying someone is in bother up there. This is 500 yards away, as the crow flies. I went on up to bed, you’re getting ready for what you thought was a very important game. Then you wake up at six or seven the following morning, text messages to say it had been ‘Ogie’ (the county’s U-20 captain Brendan ‘Ógie’ Ó Dufaigh coming from an Ulster semi-final win over Donegal) killed in a car accident.

“Your heart sinks. You’re caught in your own bubble. The most important thing in the world is Armagh the following day and getting ready for that. And all the while, this is going on up the road. Someone’s world has been turned upside down, the significance of it, the shock and devastation.

“I didn’t know him that well, but a real outgoing, nice likeable fella. He had team-mates with us the next morning, coming in, tears rolling down their eyes. And you’re thinking, ‘Jesus, we have to go and gather ourselves to try and play a game of football that day’.

“A really tough day, the toughest. We were already wearing black armbands for our sponsor (Philip Traynor), who had died the previous week. Yet within that hour and a half, while football was nearly irrelevant, it became very important to Monaghan people who were there, all the same.” As important as any silverware.

McManus steeled himself to score the last three points, all from frees, all with the weight of additional responsibility upon him. What had gone through his mind? “We had been caught the year before by Cavan. I missed a free late on in that game which annoys me still. I remember thinking we can’t allow this to happen again, today of all days.”

They didn’t finish it off, though, losing an Ulster final to Tyrone. Another one gone. “We have gifted so much away. Others will argue that they won their titles on merit. But we’ve let a lot through the net, 2020 and 2021, in particular. Can you turn around and say you didn’t win those because you are in Division 1? We just didn’t get the job done. A harsh reality and we have to own that.”

But he persists. Just as he persisted when he didn’t make a Monaghan minor team in 2005 but within 16 months was playing Ulster senior club football with Clontibret, marking Oisín McConville. “It has dawned on me that it will be over for me sooner rather than later now.”