| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We have gifted so much away, a harsh reality we have to own’ - Conor McManus on Monaghan near misses

Monaghan star can lay claim to being current longest-serving inter-county footballer but he is keen to correct a career ledger he feels is not properly balanced 

Conor McManus will be playing his 17th inter-county season. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Monaghan forward Conor McManus Expand
Breadain Og O Dufaigh Expand

Close

Conor McManus will be playing his 17th inter-county season. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McManus will be playing his 17th inter-county season. Photo: Sportsfile

Monaghan forward Conor McManus

Monaghan forward Conor McManus

Breadain Og O Dufaigh

Breadain Og O Dufaigh

/

Conor McManus will be playing his 17th inter-county season. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

For the first time, Conor McManus gave it some thought. Nothing too deep, just consideration to resisting the gravitational pull that had automatically drawn him for the previous 16 years. It didn’t last long, though.

Realistically, he never did arrive at that intersection where he thought his inter-county career with Monaghan was over. When Vinny Corey, his great friend and Clontibret and Monaghan colleague through so much success and failure, stepped up to a management vacancy that had begun to develop like a sore thumb through late summer, the thought process of what might happen next was shut down. Decision made.

Most Watched

Privacy