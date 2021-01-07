'We have a very sound record' - Down GAA chairman explains team meeting and defends county's policy on Covid

Down GAA chairman John Devaney has launched a staunch defence of his county's track record of adherence to Covid-19 restrictions after controversy erupted over a gathering of senior football squad members on Tuesday night.

But the Mourne County chief appeared to accept that the assembly of "around 18 players" - in two separate groups, to receive individual training programmes for the coming weeks – may have been ill-advised.

"Okay, they probably shouldn’t have come together like that," Devaney told Independent.ie.

"But it was brief, it was light, they were responsible in terms of doing it, and they're away again and won't be back now until the beginning of February. And (they) have not been together for the last seven weeks."

The story of how PSNI officers arrived at Abbey CBS following a report from the public of people "playing on the pitches" was broken today by The Irish News, which reported that officers left having established that “no breaches of regulations had taken place as it was an elite team.”

This is a reference to government-imposed regulations, not sporting ones, and there has been a predictable flood of criticism directed at Paddy Tally's team. Earlier that same day, Croke Park had issued a fresh directive forbidding any indoor or outdoor gatherings of inter-county squads until the end of January at least.

When contacted by Independent.ie, however, Devaney was keen to stress several points, namely …

It was not an actual training session.

Individuals were not being fitness-tested.

It was the first collective gathering of Down players since they lost an Ulster semi-final to Cavan on November 15, and there won’t be any repeat while current restrictions persist.

They have already initiated contact with Croke Park to discuss the matter once it became public news.

"The issue really seems to have arisen by the fact that the PSNI officer or officers arrived at the Abbey School," the Longford native said.

"When they arrived, they spoke with our management team; they were happy enough that there was nothing untoward and they left."

With the original January 15 date pencilled in for a return to county training scrapped, he explained that Down's management "wanted particularly to bring some of the newer guys together to give them their programme … because we’ve had a change in our backroom team, we had a strength and conditioning coach and we had a physio, and now it’s the one person.

"So, he wanted just to outline for them what he needed them to do over the next couple of weeks, because it looks like we’re not going to be back until early February. And that was it.

"I have to say now, and I’ve been adamant about this, we have not returned to collective training. Again, I can’t speak for others. If there are others who are out there and have been regularly training, it certainly hasn’t been us," he said.

When pressed about the GAA direction for no collective gatherings, and that any training instructions should have been conveyed remotely, Devaney replied: "We have been doing some stuff remotely – with great difficulty.

"I mean, from a point of view of wanting to outline to players what is expected or needed of them over the next couple of weeks, that is why they came together. It was rather brief, and then they were away again and won’t be back now together until the GAA decide as to when counties are able to train again."

Asked if there be no repeat of such gatherings, he said: "Absolutely. And again, I want to re-emphasise, we have not been together since the Cavan game.

"There's been quite a little bit of talk about, be it clubs or counties, coming together for training sessions. We haven't - and there won’t be. That was the whole point, we will not be back together now until."

Devaney expanded: "We've already spoken to Croke Park about this, because obviously it has been highlighted as an issue so there’s no point in us deciding to sit there and wait on any communications. We have taken that decision ourselves."

He did not anticipate punishment from the GAA, which issued a fresh reminder on Tuesday that breaches of any Covid-19 provisions would be dealt with under Rule 7.2 (e) - "Misconduct considered to have discredited the Association."

"I don’t think so," he said. "Again, that’s not really up to us. I mean, we’re regularly in communication with Croke Park and with Ulster Council. I wouldn’t anticipate that.

"Again, from our point of view, not to say that we’re being held up as an example at this particular point because everybody has to take on their own responsibilities.

"I think we have a very sound record in being responsible in that regard. Again, as I stated earlier, if others are out there and have been regularly training, I can’t answer for anybody else. But I can certainly answer for Down."

