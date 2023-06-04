‘We got the points the hard way’ – Mayo manager Kevin McStay reflects on narrow win over Louth

Kevin McStay allayed any fears that Diarmuid O’Connor might have suffered a season-threatening injury after Mayo edged past Louth in Castlebar to tighten their stranglehold of Group One in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

O’Connor had been due to start against Mickey Harte’s men but was a late withdrawal, rumours spreading across Mayo that the Ballintubber man might have suffered a serious knock in training. But after a nervy 0-14 to 1-10 victory, McStay re-assured supporters “No, he just got a knock that they’re having a look at but we’re happy that’s it not too serious.”

Victory in a tight game that almost slipped out of their grasp means that a draw against Cork in their final round robin will guarantee top spot in Group One for McStay’s team, and a guaranteed All-Ireland quarter-final place.

Admitting that relief was his over-riding emotion, the Mayo manager reflected “We went after the two points hard because that’s all that was on offer for us. I thought we got ourselves into a good position, five points up in injury-time. I thought we’d manage that out better. But the goal put it all back in the melting pot.

“But the focus we had – and this is being absolutely truthful about it – was there were two points up for grabs. If we got a great performance, fantastic. But the two points were the key part of it.

“And we got them the hard way, but thankfully we got them.”

McStay had high praise for Louth despite an ultra-defensive set-up that led to huge frustration for Mayo players and supporters alike.

“That was not a challenge that surprised us” he reflected. “That’s what we got ready for. Louth set up very, very well. They were really, really hard to break down with the amount of patience that’s required. You know the crowd gets a bit anxious with that. We were trying to make sure that we stayed patient and, for the most part, we did. We stayed patient, we got some good scores off it.

“But you know Louth played really, really well. I spoke to Mickey afterwards and it was a right contest. Even when we looked like getting the gap, it was still a contest because Louth never stopped playing.

“But ultimately just thrilled with the two points.”

With scoring difference possibly coming into the equation, McStay remained adamant that Mayo must try to beat Cork now to ensure that quarter-final position.

“We need to go out and look at it like we did this game, what’s on offer – two points” he said. “One would get it done. But this is Gaelic football, it’s not a soccer match where you can play for the draw. I don’t think it works like that.

“It’s another massive challenge. Cork beat Louth in their first round game and look at the job Louth did here today. People can stack these things linearly. Ah sure look that’s a handy game for Mayo… that’s just not the way it is.

“The coaching of these teams has made it quite level. And when you don’t execute as cleanly as wanted to and the game stays tight, it’s never simple. So we’ll be looking at Cork full-on again now with a view to getting a big performance. I think we’re in a decent place now as we approach the end of the round robin.”

Asked if he had a preference for that Cork game, which is due to be played at a neutral venue, he observed “Ennis would be lovely, but we’ll show up wherever they fix it. We’ll be there anyway.”

Louth defender, Bevan Duffy, who had an outstanding game remarked “A few basic mistakes cost us dear. But we have to stay playing at this level, we have to get back playing in another Leinster final. This is the level we need to be playing at now.”