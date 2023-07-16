‘We got a huge impact off the bench again’ – David Clifford hails Kerry subs in semi-final victory over Derry

Kerry players, Graham O'Sullivan, 2, David Clifford, Tadhg Morley, 6, and Tom O'Sullivan, right, celebrate after the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

David Clifford has pinpointed Kerry’s full court press on Odhrán Lynch’s kickout in the dying minutes as pivotal to their All-Ireland semi-final escape to victory.

But the reigning Footballer of the Year’s overriding emotion was one of relief after his team overtook Derry in the home straight to set up a final date with Dublin in two weeks’ time.

Kerry hadn’t scored for 18 minutes and found themselves two points adrift before a disputed 66th minute free - won by Stephen O’Brien and converted by Seán O’Shea – reignited the previously faltering champions.

Reflecting on their match-winning run of five points in five minutes, Clifford said: “We did make a better impact on Lynch’s kickouts in the last ten minutes.

“That’s something we had targeted, but we hadn’t hit anywhere near our targets.

"I think we were able to win three or four of his kickouts late on in the game, and that gave us the platform then to get scores.

“And in fairness we got a huge impact off the bench again,” he added.

“Stevo (O’Brien) was back late, struggling with injury, but in fairness he has the class and it’s always going to come out on the biggest days.”

Accepting his official Man of the Match award after a brilliant haul of nine points (including four from play and a mark), Clifford told RTÉ: “To be honest, they could have punished us if they took their chances as well – so look, we’re just very, very relieved to get out of here.”