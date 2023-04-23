| 10.6°C Dublin

‘We got a dream start’ – Goals galore leave Dessie Farrell happy with sharp-looking Dublin

Dublin 4-30 Laois 2-9

Colm Basquel of Dublin scores his side's second goal Expand

DUBLIN have been making quite a habit of winning the Leinster SFC title, seeking their 13th successive crown this year. And they took their first step to retain the Delaney Cup in a most convincing manner at O’Moore Park yesterday. A journey that the Dubs hope will conclude with Sam’s return to the capital.

Dublin looked lean and sharp, four goals in the first half laying the platform for a very impressive showing. Dublin boss Dessie Farrell was pleased. “We got a dream start. Laois came back well in the second half, but we had enough done in the first half. We managed to get game-time into a lot of the players and that is always a good thing,” he remarked.

