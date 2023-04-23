‘We got a dream start’ – Goals galore leave Dessie Farrell happy with sharp-looking Dublin

DUBLIN have been making quite a habit of winning the Leinster SFC title, seeking their 13th successive crown this year. And they took their first step to retain the Delaney Cup in a most convincing manner at O’Moore Park yesterday. A journey that the Dubs hope will conclude with Sam’s return to the capital.

Dublin looked lean and sharp, four goals in the first half laying the platform for a very impressive showing. Dublin boss Dessie Farrell was pleased. “We got a dream start. Laois came back well in the second half, but we had enough done in the first half. We managed to get game-time into a lot of the players and that is always a good thing,” he remarked.

​Competition

“Players came in and did well. That makes for keen competition within our squad, and that is what you want to see. I was happy that we managed to get goals. Goals can change games, and it’s always welcome to get them. It was also nice to see that things we had worked on at training pay off.”

It was a big day for the hosts. It was the first time in over 100 years that Laois had met Dublin in the championship at Portlaoise. That game, in 1912, saw Dublin winning, 2-2 to 0-2.

They had a little bit more to spare on this occasion when defeating a home side who came so close to securing promotion from Division 4 this term.

Billy Sheehan’s team overcame Wexford in the Leinster Championship first round to earn a quarter-final tilt at the Dubs. They will now enter the Tailteann Cup following this 27-point defeat.

The new championship structure sees no second-chance saloon in the race for the big prize for Laois. And Dublin meant business. There was no small talk. They were brisk and bright from the start, taking a firm hold of the tussle in the bright sunshine.

Dublin made three changes from their named team, which included a start for Jack McCaffrey, which drew a big cheer from the Dublin support.

Dublin went to work early, and by half-time, the job looked done as the visitors led by 4-15 to 0-4. They were attacking the town end with gusto.

Con O’Callaghan was moving sweetly at full-forward. A neat dummy brought him a classical point early on.

And then came Dublin’s first goal in the sixth minute. James McCarthy released O’Callaghan, and the finish was composure itself as he tucked the ball inside the right-hand post.

Two minutes later, Colm Basquel’s neat turn allowed him to drill in Dublin’s second goal, and on 25 minutes, a low strike from Lee Gannon brought the third.

There was just no stopping the Dubs, and in the 32nd minute, O’Callaghan’s pass saw Ciarán Kilkenny deliver Dublin’s fourth goal.

Laois battled on. And just before the interval, Mark Barry came close to a goal with a rasping strike that went inches wide of the post. The best moment for Laois in the first half came when their centre half-back, Mark Timmons, landed their fourth point - an excellent strike.

But things got a little better for Laois early in the second half as Eoin Lowry produced two well-taken goals in the 42nd and 44th minutes.

Yet the Dubs were always in control as they advanced to play Kildare in next week’s Leinster semi-final.

And well before the end, many of the big crowd left to beat the traffic and the rain that had arrived.

“We are very disappointed,” reflected Laois manager Billy Sheehan. “There was a big gap there between the teams. But we have good lads, and we’ll learn from this and go again.”

SCORERS – Dublin: C O’Callaghan 1-7 (0-2f, 0-1m); C Basquel 1-5; C Kilkenny 1-4; P Mannion 0-3 (0-1f); L Gannon 1-0; B Fenton, D Rock 0-3 each; R McGarry 0-2; C Murphy, S Bugler, B Howard 0-1 each. Laois: E Lowry 2-1 (0-1m); P Kingston 0-3 (1f, 1m); E O’Carroll 0-2 (m, f), M Timmons, P Kirwan, M Barry 0- 1 each.

DUBLIN – D O’Hanlon; C Murphy, D Byrne, D Newcombe; J McCarthy, S MacMahon, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCaffrey; S Bugler, C Basquel, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, R McGarry. Subs: B Howard for McCarthy (h-t), E Murchan for McCaffrey (45), C Costello for O’Callaghan (55), D Rock for Mannion (58), C Dias for Fenton (62).

LAOIS – S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, P Kirwan; K Lillis, D Larkin; K Swayne, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E Lowry, E O’Carroll, M Barry. Subs: D Kavanagh for Greene (h-t), S Lacey for Pigott (h-t), C Murphy for Barry (49), J Finn for Swayne (55), A Mohan for O’Flynn (64).

Ref – B Judge (Sligo).