‘We give great hope to other counties’ – Derry boss Ciarán Meenagh

To no great surprise, Ciarán Meenagh’s after-match thoughts were soaked in regret, having seen his side lead the All-Ireland semi-final until the 67th minute before being overtaken by a late run of Kerry scores.

“The dressing room is in a state of shock, including myself,” the Derry manager admitted. “It is a hugely disappointing changing room. I spoke to the lads for a couple of minutes but there is not an awful lot that can be said. The overriding feeling is that they did themselves proud and Derry proud for so long but ultimately, we did not do enough to get across the line.”

He spoke of their pre-match conviction, stating that they had fully expected to succeed.

“Not for one second did we envisage anything other than planning for an All-Ireland final. We were really confident coming into the game.

“So the reason we were in a state of shock and such devastation was because we expected to win. And for a large portion of the game, right up to coming down the straight, it looked like we were going to win.”

Meenagh felt they had managed the game well for around 65 minutes but noted a series of missed chances during a Kerry scoring drought that lasted for 18 second-half minutes. Shane McGuigan put them two points up in the 59th minute.

Three wides in a spell shortly beforehand ultimately cost them, allowing Kerry to stay within striking range and ride the storm.

“There was a 10-minute period there in the middle when it looked like every time we attacked we would cut them open, we were only fractionally off with a number of passes in creating another couple of goal chances and we created one or two goal chances in that time but it was the wides we kicked from very scoreable angles that we needed to keep that momentum. It was that which left us down.”

Chrissy McKaigue strove manfully to subdue David Clifford, but struggled to contain him, having a better impact after half-time. His manager had no regrets on choosing him for the most unenviable job in man-marking.

“We felt we matched up brilliantly on everybody else and we felt we had the best man-marker in the game in Chrissy McKaigue but for us it wasn’t about taking David Clifford out of the game. It was about managing his impact. He’s an incredible player. He may be the greatest player who has ever played the game or if he’s not, he’s definitely in that conversation.

“I thought pound-for pound, Chrissy gave some account of himself today. I thought it was an incredible battle. It wasn’t like we dropped three or four players to double or triple-mark him. We couldn’t do both things today – try and win the game and try to stop them hammering us.

“We played with ambition and courage. We couldn’t have led by three at half-time or by two after 63 minutes unless we put our trust in Chrissy and Conor McCluskey to mark David and Paudie Clifford. We had Seán O’Shea identified for Pádraig McGrogan.”

Meenagh (pictured) felt that losing McGrogan after just nine minutes to injury, sustained in the process of scoring a point, was also damaging. He noted he had man-marked many of their opponents’ marquee players in the past.

“Today we had him on Seán O’Shea.

“He scored a point when he hurt himself badly with his ankle. It’s not just the quality of his defending and attacking. It’s the leadership. I would say pound-for-pound he is maybe our toughest player. He is a leader so he was a huge loss. That dipped into our bench very, very early.”

He was keen to speak of the distance they’ve travelled, finding a silver lining in the clouds.

“The word is perspective, the perspective of where we came from. I spoke to a number of the Down management team I would be friendly with in the last week and I said to them, for them to win the Tailteann Cup yesterday would have been exactly where we were a couple of years ago.

“We beat Offaly 24 months ago in the Division 3 final. So you have to take into account where we came from, where Kerry were at that time, where Dublin were.

“Look at the trajectory we are on. As devastated as I am, as gutted as I am, look at where we came from. I started with Derry in 2019. We were in Division 4. We were going to Fraher Field. We were down in Wicklow. With all due respect to those counties, they did make life difficult for us, but look at where the team that has come in a short period of time.

“There are a lot of players in that changing room who played Division 4 football, so for every county in Ireland, who are in Division 3 or Division 4, or straddling between Divisions 2 and 3, I think Derry is a great example of a team that commits to each other, gets their house in order and does things right over a period of time.

“We give great hope to other counties as well.”