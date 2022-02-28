| 8.7°C Dublin

‘We get a goal out of nowhere at the end when I thought the game was lost’ – Andy McEntee relief as Royals earn point

Offaly 1-10 Meath 1-10

Meath's Pádraic Harnan battles Offaly's James Lalor during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile Expand

John Brennan

The palm of Joey Wallace’s hand may yet see Meath retain their status as a Sam Maguire Cup team this year. Until he intervened in the fifth minute of second-half injury-time at Tullamore on Saturday, Meath were looking at Division 3 football in the Allianz League for next year.

And with it probable demotion to the Tailteann Cup this season. Yes, Meath, the county that proudly sits fourth on the all-time All-Ireland roll of honour, were doomed to that fate barring an unlikely resurgence in this season’s Leinster Championship.

