‘We get a goal out of nowhere at the end when I thought the game was lost’ – Andy McEntee relief as Royals earn point

The palm of Joey Wallace’s hand may yet see Meath retain their status as a Sam Maguire Cup team this year. Until he intervened in the fifth minute of second-half injury-time at Tullamore on Saturday, Meath were looking at Division 3 football in the Allianz League for next year.

And with it probable demotion to the Tailteann Cup this season. Yes, Meath, the county that proudly sits fourth on the all-time All-Ireland roll of honour, were doomed to that fate barring an unlikely resurgence in this season’s Leinster Championship.

But Wallace’s intervention, at the end of about the fourth ‘Hail Mary’ that Meath had dropped in front of the Offaly goal, saved the day. Offaly couldn’t clear the ball properly and Joey stuck it in the net.

Meath now have two points in the little mini-table of D2 teams scrapping to avoid going down in three games’ time. Down, Cork and Offaly all now have one point each, that is the importance of Wallace’s late goal.

Without it, Meath would be staring at the abyss of another relegation.

Offaly will be sick. In a game spoiled by a wind that gusted around O’Connor Park, there was never much between the teams. Paddy Dunican had a super match in goal for Offaly, making several great saves.

Yet when Niall McNamee finished off an excellent team move with a 63rd-minute goal for Offaly, the home side seemed home and hosed with a three-point lead, Dylan Hyland having played really well for them with four points from play.

But they could not find the extra point that would have been the insurance and Meath, not for the first time in their storied football history, came back to save the day.

“We created five good goal chances in the match,” bemoaned Meath manager Andy McEntee after the game, “but we pulled a couple of them wide and their goalkeeper stopped the others. Then we get a goal out of nowhere at the end when I thought the game was lost.”

There was a suspicion that Wallace was in the small square before the ball arrived, but after consulting his umpires, referee Fergal Kelly let the vital goal stand, blowing up for the end straight from the kick-out.

All in all, it was a poor quality match and provided ample evidence of why the teams began the day in the two relegation spots.

There was some evidence of the coaching work Tomás Ó Sé is doing with Offaly, as their defence got in a few nice blocks and dispossessions.

But maybe Tomás ought to have brought Maurice Fitzgerald or Colm Cooper up with him from the Kingdom, for Offaly were toothless in attack besides Hyland, often unwilling to shoot when the chance of a score presented itself.

Meath weren’t much better, with all five of their first-half points coming from placed balls. When Donal Keogan finally scored from play in the 46th minute, it was Meath’s first such score in 91 minutes of league action, given that they had failed to score from play in the second half of their previous match against Down.

It was that sort of a messy match. And maybe, at the end of the league season, it will have proved no good to either team.

Scorers – Offaly: N McNamee 1-3 (1f); D Hyland 0-4; J Bryant, P Dunican (1 ’45), M Abbott 0-1 each. Meath: J Morris 0-4 (2fs); J Wallace 1-0; H Hogan 0-2 (2fs); S Walsh (1f), J Scully, D Keogan, E Harkin 0-1 each.

Offaly – P Dunican 9; D Hogan 6, J Lalor 7, N Darby 6; C Donohue 5, D Dempsey 6, C Doyle 5; B Carroll 6, J Hayes 8; K Dolan 6, M Abbott 6, D Hyland 8; J Bryant 6, N McNamee 8, R McNamee 7. Subs: C Donoghue 5 for C Donohue (21), A Sullivan 6 for Donoghue (52), K O’Neill 6 for J Bryant (59), C Flynn for Abbott (70), C Egan for R McNamee (72).

Meath – H Hogan 8; R Clarke 6, E Harkin 9, J Muldoon 6; C Hickey 5, S McEntee 5, D Keogan 6: P Harnan 7, R Jones 7; C O’Sullivan 7, T O’Reilly 6, M Costello 6; J Scully 5, S Walsh 7, J Morris 8. Subs: J O’Connor 5 for Hickey (17), R Ryan 6 for Clarke (31), E Wallace 6 for O’Reilly (52), J Wallace 6 for O’Sullivan (53), J McEntee 5 for Costello (68).

Ref – F Kelly (Longford)