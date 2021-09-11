‘We feel we can do it, it’s definitely our year’: Fans roar for their counties as Mayo take on Tyrone in nailbiting All-Ireland

Alanna Tierney, from Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, with her grandmother Mary at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Tyrone supporters Rachael Savage and Lauren Duffy from the Moy at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Mayo supporters including Karen, Kyle, Ry-Lee and Lorna Burke from Ballinrobe, and Matthew, Daniel and Donal Duffy from Toormakeady outside Croke Park before the GAA All-Ireland Senior Men's Championship Football Final between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The excitement is palpable outside Croke Park as 40,000 pack Croke Park the first All-Ireland senior men’s football final with a crowd since 2019.

Waves of red, green, and white are streaming into the stadium and its surroundings as Mayo take on Tyrone.

Paul and Anne McCarthy from Ballintober in Mayo think their county will beat Tyrone by three points.

“I’m very excited, it’s going to be a great day,” Paul told Independent.ie outside the stadium this afternoon. “I’ve been to all the Mayo All Ireland finals since 1989.”

Read More

Also from Ballintober, Elaine and Veronica Horan, sisters of Mayo manager James Horan, said they “cant even explain” how excited they are as they wear their brothers jersey’s from 1996.

“We’re here but everyone at home is just as excited,” Elaine said.

Asked if she believes the ‘Mayo curse’ is real, Elaine said: “Not at all, I think it’s just an easy excuse for media to put out there - it never existed until 2012.”

Niamh Taggart from Coalisland, Tyrone, predicts her county will beat Mayo 2-16 to 1-17.

She travelled down to Dublin with her best friend Cara Devlin and her mother and sister Margaret and Emma Devlin.

“We are from Coalisland where Padraig Hampsey is from and we are really hoping that he is taking Sam back to Coalisland,” he said.

“We will have a big party and celebrate, we will go back home up the road.”

Mother and daughter Josephine and Lorna Burke from Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, said tickets were like gold dust.

“I’m very excited, I think it was really hard for my parents to get tickets,” Lorna said. “It was really hard to get tickets but well worth the fight,” Josephine added.

As Croke Park is only taking half of its capacity today, which is 40,000 people, many GAA fans gathered outside the stadium in hope of nabbing a ticket.

GAA fans Marie Moloney and Wes Fennell from Borris in Carlow stood outside Croke Park hoping to get tickets for the sought-after match.

“We were up in Dublin for the night and we were going to go to the zoo but decided to try and get tickets,” Wes said.

“We thought there was going to be a good buzz,” Marie added. “So we’re kind of half holding the sign because we see other people looking for tickets who are probably more deserving.”

Wes said although he’s from Carlow he lived in Mayo for three years so he’s up for the boys in red and green.

“A few people have been lucky but not us,” Wes said. “We will go to a pub if we don’t get any tickets we don’t mind, we are hoping we can watch it somewhere but everywhere is going to be packed.”

Michael and Jacintha Munnely and their two children Ava (13) and James (10) from Killala in Co Mayo were only lucky enough to get two tickets, so Jacintha and her son James are on the hunt.

“I think we are going to get it done this time,” Michael said. “We are season ticket holders. We were lucky enough to get two tickets for this one but we didn’t get them through the season tickets.

“I think Mayo will win by four points. If we do we will go to Castlebar to celebrate.”

Paul and Geraldine McGuckin, their daughter Shannon and her boyfriend Cahir O’Hagan, all from Cookstown, are confident Tyrone will take home Sam.

“We are buzzing, we are going to take home Sam,” Paul said. “Coming down for the semi-final I wasn’t expecting to be here today but now I expect us to take Sam home.”

Cahir added: “We were out here in 2008 and we haven’t won it since then. Mayo haven’t won since the 50s so I think we’re gonna get it.”

This year it was even more difficult for GAA fans to nab a seat as only half of the stadium is allowed to be filled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It’s a tense but exciting day for Mayo fans as today marks the sixth time the county have made it to an All-Ireland football final in the past ten years.

However, it is only the second time Mayo won’t take on Dublin - who have taken home the Sam Maguire for the past six years.

Last December, Dublin beat Mayo 2-14 to 0-15 in an empty Croke Park stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

But this year fans from the west will be hoping it is finally ‘Mayo 4 Sam’ and that they take the trophy home for the first time in 70 years.

It's also a tense day for Tyrone. It will be the second time the county has made it to a final in the past ten years, last losing to Dublin in 2018.

The last time Tyrone took home the Sam Maguire was in 2008 after beating Kerry 1-15 to 0-14.

Suzanne McGreal and her son Rory (12) from Ballintober are huge GAA fans and have gone to all Mayo’s All-Ireland finals since he was young

“We are seriously excited, we feel we can do it, it’s definitely our year,” Suzanne said.

“I play for Ballintober and there are a lot of Ballintober players on this team,” Rory added.

Asked if he thinks the Mayo curse is real, Rory said: “I don’t think it’s real, it’s all in the head so we don’t believe that.”