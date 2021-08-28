‘We dealt with it like men, like good Kerry men’ – Kingdom GAA chairman Tim Murphy

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy insists Kerry made the “right decision” in facilitating the delay to the All-Ireland SFC semi-final despite seeing Peter Keane’s men lose out to Tyrone.

The red hot favourites came into the game having not played in five weeks after a 13 day delay from the original fixture date. However Murphy was offering no excuses after seeing the Kingdom lose by the narrowest of margins.

“We dealt with it like men, like good Kerry men, and that's the result of the game,” he said. “Unfortunately, we (didn’t) come out on the right side of it but I think we came out with the right decision for us and for Kerry and for the integrity of the competitions.”

And he insisted Kerry would not be offering the delay as an excuse.

“As Peter (Keane) has already alluded to we were focusing on two weeks ago, all our preparations were made for that, then it was a week ago and then it was today,” he said.

"Look again we are not offering that as an excuse but I suppose we were faced with a situation we had to deal with and we dealt with it accordingly.

"I think we facilitated Tyrone as best we could in the circumstances they found themselves in and we’re here today unfortunately we came out the wrong end and the best of luck to Tyrone in the final.”

Murphy would not be drawn on the future of manager Peter Keane, whose three year term is up.

“To be honest I don’t think it is something we’ll even talk about tonight, there’s raw emotion out there and with due respect to all concerned that is for another day,” he said.