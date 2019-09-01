Dublin manager Jim Gavin is thankful that his team will get a chance to rectify a performance that "wasn't good enough" in today's All-Ireland final draw when the sides meet again on Saturday week.

'We could have gotten one or two calls' - Jim Gavin reflects on ref decisions and says Dublin were 'not good enough'

Fourteen-man Dublin needed a 74th-minute Dean Rock point to rescue a draw in Croke Park as the sides finished locked on 1-16 apiece.

So it's all eyes on Croke once again on Saturday, September 14 at 6pm when the two sides do battle again.

And Gavin is hoping for a vast improvement from his five-in-a-row chasing Dubs with many of his bigger players not performing to their usual standards today.

"The performance wasn't good enough to get the result, we have the opportunity now to rectify that," said Gavin afterwards.

"We didn't get the rub of the green in that regard (calls) but that happens in games, some days you get those calls and some days you don't.

"That's the way it is. We dust ourselves down and prepare as best we can for another game."

Dublin's Jonny Cooper was sent off for two yellow cards towards the end of the first half.

Cooper received two yellows for fouls on David Clifford, with the second one causing heated debate on the Sunday Game panel.

Did Gavin feel it was a sending off?

"We need time, it's hard to know, both players were grappling," said the Dublin boss.

"In the second half we could have gotten one or two calls which could have gone our way, they didn't, so you just dust yourself down and go again."

In the lead up to today's clash, former players in Kerry had suggested that David Gough should not be in charge because he works in the capital. Gavin alluded to what he described as "pressure" being put on Gough, but stopped short in criticising his performance.

"There seemed to be (pressure) from the outside, but David Gough is one of the top officials in the game," added Gavin.

"Some days the calls go for you, in that instance (Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan) it went against us but overall you wouldn't be looking at that as an excuse. it's just the performance from ourselves wasn't good enough, but we have an opportunity the next day to try to rectify that."

