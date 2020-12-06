'We could be looking at them going for ten in-a-row' - RTÉ panel have passionate debate on Dublin's dominance

Dublin cruised into their sixth consecutive All-Ireland final on Saturday night and in the aftermath of their comfortable win over Cavan, another conversation kicked off around the perennial champions' dominance of the football landscape.

Dublin are aiming to collect their eight All-Ireland title in ten years in two weeks, which would match Kerry's achievement under Mick O'Dwyer - albeit in two less campaigns.

What has been remarkable about Dublin's winning run is how Jim Gavin, and now Dessie Farrell, has managed to maintain the level of performance while transitioning in new faces to replaces legends of the game.

From the team that started Dublin's All-Ireland final victory against Kerry in 2015, which started the six in-a-row run, only six players started against Cavan.

Speaking on RTÉ after the game, Colm O'Rourke, Tomás Ó Sé and Sean Cavanagh discussed Dublin's continued dominance and what it means for the future of football.

"Dublin’s dominance is not going to stop, not this year, nor next year," O’Rourke said.

"We could be looking at Dublin going for 10-in-a-row. They have Under 20 teams coming up – this year’s Dublin Under 20 side are already in the All-Ireland final.

"This is a pattern. Dublin have created a monster which the GAA at central level need to decide what to do with. The sheer scale of numbers playing in Dublin is astonishing.

"I am not one of those people who feel we should cut Dublin’s finances – because that, to me, is not the answer. Those finances are going into schools, creating new players, new clubs.

"So, to me, the only answer for the future has to be dividing Dublin into three or four teams otherwise everyone else is wasting their time – and eventually someone is going to have to sit down and have a serious discussion about what we are going to do with Dublin.

"Not only have they the numbers, the finance – they probably have the best players we have ever seen."

Ó Sé said that comparing this generation of success to great teams of the past is flawed because of how many different Dublin teams have won along the way.

"There are two dominant teams that I've known - the Kerry team of the seventies and the Kilkenny team that have just passed," Ó Sé said.

"I heard someone say that this Dublin team haven't won the eight All-Ireland medals of that Kerry team, that's grand. When that Kerry team was finished and Henry Shefflin and Tommy Walsh retired, those teams went into a slump. I made a point at the start of the program that this could become an issue for the GAA, that these players could just keep coming. It's not comparing like with like."

Online Editors