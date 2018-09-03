Four-in-a-row winning Dublin boss Jim Gavin has explained why he whisked his side away to Flanders at the start of this year's championship.

'We commemorated Irishmen who went abroad and fought for something' - Jim Gavin explains why he brought Dubs to Flanders

Former air corps pilot Gavin is known for his meticulous planning and attention to detail and those traits led to Flanders, north Belgium, earlier this summer.

"At the start of the championship this year we brought them to the fields of Flanders, the Battle of the Somme. Just some time to get away with each other before the campaign started," Gavin told RTE radio's Marty Morrisey.

"Just a time to reflect on how lucky we are as Irishmen to live in a very unique island, a Republic thankfully where we are. Just to, I suppose, celebrate life and commemorate Irishmen who went abroad and fought for something, rightly or wrongly, they fought for something that they believed in.

"There is another side of our history that will be celebrated very shortly with the foundation of our State. It's nice to get perspective on life sometimes.

"I know these guys do so much behind the scenes for hospitals and hospices. It's just nice to get a counter balance in life."

Gavin's men sealed their fourth All Ireland on the trot with a 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Tyrone at Croke Park and Dublin boss was full of praise for Mickey Harte's men after the win.

"I wouldn't say we were cruising. As we've experienced in the last few years, no surprise there from Tyrone. My admiration has gone up for them ten-fold and to a man they stayed on the pitch at the end," said Gavin.

"At 0-1 to 0-5, they had the momentum. But our guys don't blink, which is a great characteristic.

"Putting Colm Cavanagh to full-forward showed their intent. Our guys are extremely fatigued from a fantastic battle."

After a summer that drew plenty of negative attention, Gavin felt the final was a credit to both teams.

"It's and All-Ireland final, there's a lot on the line. I think the GAA should be very proud of both counties, the spectacle that they put on today," added Gavin.

"We were probably just ahead of them in efficiency terms. The collective ethos in that Dublin team is just a pleasure to watch.

"The players who didn't get game time must be disappointed, but they don't show it.

"You're never safe in a game, not against quality opposition. They can get a goal and the whole dynamic of the game can change. We pride ourselves on our technical skills coming out in the heat of battle.

"That's a very young Tyrone team, they'll certainly be back."

With four All Ireland titles to his name now, Gavin admits that he is just living in the moment and not giving any thought to what lies ahead.

"I didn't envisage anything when I took over Dublin. I just envisaged trying to do my very best for them. We all just volunteer our time, it's a choice that we make. There are no guarantees." added the Dublin boss.

"When it's all over, we'll look back. But we're just living in the moment now.

Bernard Brogan was not named in the 26-man Dublin panel after recovering from a cruciate injury earlier this year.

"Probably the hardest part of the job is giving the news that a player can't travel," said Gavin.

"That's the really difficult part, because you're breaking a guy's dreams. We had 34 on the squad, so to be giving that news to eight players is tough on them. It's testament to Bernard (Brogan's) mental strength to see how well he was moving out there.

"There's a lot of sacrifice involved. There's such a talented group of players in Dublin. But it's a player's choice. They're volunteering their time."

Online Editors