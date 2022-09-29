‘We came from nowhere, if you think about it’ – Martin McElhinney on Donegal’s historic journey to Sam Maguire success 10 years on

Ten years. When you say it like that. Martin McElhinney knew a decade had past since he and his Donegal team-mates scaled football’s peak but it doesn’t feel like it.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw a post about it. It fairly flies in. Things change quickly,” said McElhinney.

The reverberations of that team and their win are still being felt today. Tactically, Jim McGuinness’ men reshaped football. A line on the front of Rory Kavanagh’s book ‘Winning’ is more pointed. It reads: ‘How Donegal changed the game forever’.

Kavanagh recounts how McGuinness told them what was possible, if they applied themselves, but McElhinney already had a faint idea of what was coming with the new man in charge.

He was too old to play on the U-21 team that McGuinness brought to an All-Ireland final in 2010. Still he often went training with them, when their manager travelled down to the capital to put the Dublin-based players through their paces.

“I wouldn’t have known Jim from playing, but you could see it was a different level of training,” he said.

“From what I seen in Dublin out in St Margaret’s – there weren’t that many of us, but it would have been intense. So I knew it was going to be a different level of training and different level of professionalism, even from just listening to Michael (Murphy).

“We had Antoin McFadden, Declan Walsh and a couple of other boys. They were on about how intense McGuinness was, and how everyone was buying into it. So I knew, even before going to that meeting in Downings, that this will be different.”

The context of the Donegal story is everything. In 2010 their championship summer ended with a whimper. Once again, Donegal bended the knee to Armagh.

They managed just three scores – one from play – in the first half, and were beaten by nine points.

“Abysmal”, “catastrophic” and “dire” were amongst the words used in the media in the following days. That proved to be the base from where Donegal and McGuinness launched their All-Ireland assault from.

By the time they toppled Mayo in the 2012 final, 13 of the side that played in that defeat to Armagh were also on duty in Croke Park.

But McElhinney explains that there was no moment that opened their eyes to the possibilities that were out there for their group.

McGuinness expected high standards, and, perhaps, stung by events in Crossmaglen and a reputation for liking a good time, there was a buy-in.

Things grew, slowly and organically. And McElhinney reckons that in gaining promotion back to Division 1 in their first campaign together, their belief in themselves and McGuinness strengthened.

“He was very persuasive and would be consistently nailing the same points, over and over, in training. And when you start hearing them over and over again, you start believing it.

“And we could see we were improving and improving. We got promoted out of Division 2, so we could see straight away these methods were getting results – it was easy to buy-in.

“You could see the strides, you could see the players getting into great physical condition and the improvements being made. You could see ‘right we are going somewhere here’.

“But probably you never thought you were going to win an All Ireland or anything, I wouldn’t have anyway.

In 2011 I probably never thought that much of that. But when we won Ulster that year, maybe it was a big monkey off our back. And then Dublin beat us in 2011.

“But that winter we were straight back in, far quicker than we would have been in previous years, I think we wanted to keep going.”

Donegal won just three of their seven league outings in the spring of 2012, but by the time championship rolled around they were ready.

Cavan, Derry, Tyrone and Down were beaten to claim Ulster honours. As was the case in 2011, they won the province after starting in the preliminary round.

To that point, only Cavan in 1945 and Armagh in 2005 had managed that feat. Suddenly, there was no doubting their championship bona fides.

Kerry were put to the sword next, followed by Cork in the semi-final. The win over Mayo sparked lifelong memories.

“We came from nowhere, if you think about it. Two years previously, we played the qualifier in Armagh and people were saying those players were finished, but we really brought it to a new level and the feeling in Donegal was amazing.

“People who hadn’t been home in years came back from everywhere. Everyone really jumped on it. It was a new lease of life for so many people. You still chat about the stories from the week after (the final). It was amazing.

“I have mates who went to the quarter-final, semi-final, and final in Dublin and some of my mates will say it was still the best times they had going up to those games. Because it was all new to a lot of boys too, to be going up and supporting Donegal, they wouldn’t remember 1992.

“Donegal Town on the Monday was crazy. Glenties on Tuesday was the same. Bars were open until four and five in the morning, no problem.”

And as for changing the game?

“Ach, I don’t know if we defined it that much at the same time,”

McElhinney said.

“But I do think we probably gave Donegal more belief to try and go on and be successful.

“I think all Donegal fellas now, because of the likes of 2011 and 2012, probably expect to be competing at the top a bit more. And we set a standard that the younger boys coming into the Donegal squad now are at that standard where you have to be to compete at a national level.

“It’s no coincidence that has come at a time when Michael Murphy is training with Donegal, but it helps players believe they can compete at that level and they should be competing at that level.

“They won’t stand for lesser standards in training – and if that’s the legacy, then it’s a good one.”