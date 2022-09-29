| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We came from nowhere, if you think about it’ – Martin McElhinney on Donegal’s historic journey to Sam Maguire success 10 years on

Former Donegal player Martin McElhinney lifting the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2012 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former Donegal player Martin McElhinney lifting the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2012 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Donegal player Martin McElhinney lifting the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2012 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Donegal player Martin McElhinney lifting the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2012 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Ten years. When you say it like that. Martin McElhinney knew a decade had past since he and his Donegal team-mates scaled football’s peak but it doesn’t feel like it.

I couldn’t believe it when I saw a post about it. It fairly flies in. Things change quickly,” said McElhinney.

Related topics

More On Donegal GAA

Most Watched

Privacy