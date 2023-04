Mayo's Aidan O'Shea faces a wall of Roscommon players including from left) Conor Carroll, Conor Hussey, Conor Daly, David Murray and Niall Daly during the Connacht SFC quarter-final in Castlebar. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Roscommon manager Davy Burke has said his players felt "disrespected" by some of the commentary in the build up to their Connacht SFC quarter-final during the week as they celebrated another big championship win over Mayo.