‘We blocked up the middle, got physical but were disciplined’ – Davy Burke explains how ‘disrespected’ Roscommon got better of Mayo

Roscommon manager Davy Burke has said his players felt "disrespected" by some of the commentary in the build up to their Connacht SFC quarter-final during the week as they celebrated another big championship win over Mayo.

Kildare man Burke, who only took up the position after an exhaustive search in late October, felt it was too easily forgotten that they had finished third in the league behind Mayo and Galway.

A four-point win in tough MacHale Park conditions puts them through to a semi-final with Galway in two weeks time in Dr Hyde Park.

"The players felt a little bit disrespected during the week, the commentary was a bit one-sided," he suggested.

"We finished third in Division 1 on merit, a kick of a ball away from Kerry from being in a league final ourselves. That kind of went unnoticed and I'm sure it got a few of their ganders up.

"It's very lazy. They talk about Enda Smith and then 'we better move on to the next subject because I don't know any more about this team,' he said, paraphrasing some discussions he felt we were out there.

"I think it's time we need to move on from that. If we were in a league final last weekend I’m sure we would have been knocking on the door as well, so we think we are a good competitive senior team and we showed that today."

Burke sensed if they limited frees against Mayo it would be a key component to any win and the 23-11 free count reflected their good discipline.

"Mayo scored 0-14 in Croke Park last Sunday and 10 came from frees and marks. We had to limit the frees.

“I thought last weekend they got a few soft ones as well. I thought the referee was brilliant today. We blocked up the middle, got physical with them but were disciplined and see what happened."

Galway in the 'Hyde' will be a "50/50" game, one to relish, he insisted.

"They're All-Ireland finalists. I'm not sure we are there yet. We beat them in Salthill (league) a very understrength Galway but in the 'Hyde' it has to be 50/50. Championship in the 'Hyde' 50/50, that's what I love. Tell me fellas won't get a bounce out of that."

Mayo will have a six or seven-week reset, depending on the draw they get and their manager Kevin McStay wasn't too despondent.

"We will take a little time out now and regroup, the season is only in its infancy, I would suggest.

"We went into this morning as number three seeds and both team leave as number three seeds. Other than the parochial rivalry between the two teams and furthering the Connacht championship ambitions.

"Nobody died. There is no end to anyone’s season, we get back up on the horse and go again."