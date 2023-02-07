| 9.8°C Dublin

‘We believe in each other’ – Cathal McShane insists harsh words saw Tyrone turn corner against Donegal

Declan Bogue

Tyrone's Cathal McShane says the side will look to kick-on in Division One after win over Donegal Expand
After two poor second half performances led to defeat to Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup Final and then Roscommon on the opening day of the League, Tyrone All-Star forward Cathal McShane stops just shy of saying there were harsh words exchanged leading up to Sunday’s win over Donegal.

In the McKenna Cup we probably didn’t get off to a great start and we didn’t finish as we’d like, but it was only two games,” he reasons.

