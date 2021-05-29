We appear to be in the early stage of an outbreak of football, except in Down. Would it be too much to ask for some joy?

Conor McCarthy scored a quite brilliant hat-trick for Monaghan against Donegal yesterday week, was awarded man of the match, then appeared before the cameras looking as though he had just been told he had 48 hours to live.

Q. You must be delighted after such a stunning individual performance?

A. We are gutted to be honest.

Q. And a terrific game of football.

A. It’s all about getting over the line and we didn’t do that.

Q. Talk us through your first goal.

A. It’s just very, very disappointing.

Q. The second?

A. We didn’t kill the game off when we should have.

Q. The third?

A. We just have to go back to the drawing board for next week.

Q. Any chance of a smile Conor?

A. It’s all about getting ready for the next game. We just have to get our heads right.

The industrialisation of Gaelic football has made everyone sound the same. Commentators, analysts, managers, and players all sound like the Health Minister at a press conference, receiving texts from his spin team. Getting the man of the match award provokes the sort of reaction one might expect if one was outed as a paedophile. After the second game last Saturday, it was Darren McCurry’s turn to walk the plank.

Q. Darren you must be delighted with your performance?

A. It’s all about what happens on the day.

Q. And a terrific game of football?

A. We’re just happy to get over the line.

Q. Talk us through your first point from play.

A. It’s all about the team performance.

Q. What have Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher brought to the table?

A. As a group, we are just taking one game at a time.

When Belfast comedienne May McFettridge saw a glum looking person in the audience, she would put the spotlight on them and say, “Are you having fun?” When they said “yes”, she said, “Well get your brain to send your face a message.”

Last weekend emphasised the steady move away from the mass zonal defending, counter-attack model that has brought the game into disrepute. Dublin have an eight- or nine-year headstart on the rest.

Jim Gavin was visiting his good friend Anto Finnegan in Belfast one weekend. He said he would be happy to take our minors for a session. He brought his coaching team with him. It was a disarmingly simple masterclass.

He talked about getting your attackers into the right positions to score. He pointed out that Dean Rock spent most of his time hovering in the left corner spot, trying to get into the right position to take a pass and shoot with his right foot from no more than 30 metres. He explained that was not an accident. At training, they work a lot on releasing him in that area.

Similarly, Con O’Callaghan spends most of his time either roving in towards goal from the left corner-forward position or through the middle from inside the 45. He kick-started his Dublin career with a superb goal through the middle in the 2017 semi-final against Tyrone.

He gambled and stood his ground at the 45 when his man went forward. When the ball was intercepted, it was given to him. He soloed through. The two Dublin inside forwards dragged their men away from him. He went clean through, blasted the goal and Tyrone were done.

In the final, he did the same against Mayo, picking up the ball about 25 yards out before jinking through as his teammates confused the defenders with their runs.

When Crossmaglen were in their pomp under Tony McEntee, two club All-Irelands in a row in the bag and into another Ulster final, Tony invited me to a few sessions. Their forwards had been running riot for three years. In every game, the scoreboard was ticking over. Often, they won the games inside 15 minutes, blitzing teams out of it with frightening opening barrages. Basically, the training was a game.

“Joe, we start with the idea that we create a game plan that suits our scoring forwards. Everything works back from that.” He told me to watch Jamie Clarke’s positioning. Jamie roved with the other inside forwards, making short runs then cutting back, back pedalling towards goals and generally staying within distance of being able to go for goal when he got the ball.

Everything worked back from the simple concept of getting the ball to the best forwards in the right position. The movement of the half-forward line. The runs from the half-backs. The dummy runs dragging defenders away.

This is precisely what the Dubs have spent the last decade perfecting. Now, their dummy runs and movement have reached that mysterious place known as ‘chemistry’. Last weekend, after 14 minutes, Kerry were romping along at 0-4 to 0-1 up. Then, they looked in their wing mirror and saw that the Dubs were clinging to their bumper, grimly, like the T1000. A few minutes later, they had regenerated, climbed into the truck, pushed Kerry out onto the road and taken the steering wheel themselves.

O’Callaghan scored a goal he has scored many times. He made a run towards the left corner position. His man sprinted with him. Con suddenly stopped, cut back inside and the hand-pass was put over the top to him to run on to. A bounce to disconcert the ’keeper and defender, then the net. Virtually identical to his two goals against Mayo in the 2019 semi-final. The first a cut back. The second a kick-pass finding him inside the 20m line.

Soon after his first last Sunday, he got his second, starting from the same spot. Like Crossmaglen, Dublin start with the simple but devastating pirinciple that the game is about getting the ball to your key forwards in positions that suit them. Kerry are working on this but it will take a while to get to Dublin’s level. Clifford scored 0-5 from play but if they can get the ball to him in the right area more regularly he could score 5-5.

Tyrone illustrate the point. They are trying to play adventurous football, but are not releasing their lethal forwards in the right areas. Darren McCurry was terrific against Armagh but operated on scraps. The son of God, meanwhile, never got the ball in a scoring position and so had to settle for giving a masterclass in tackling back and quarterback play that must have made God the Father proud but frustrated. As I said on telly, you could put a balaclava on him and you would still know he was Peter’s son.

Dungannon sensation Paul Donaghy will take a while to get to the pace at this level, but it didn’t help that like his two scoring machine teammates, he was left to go it alone. Logan must build his system around his key strikers. Last Saturday, they could have lost to an Armagh team that played with only one forward.

With the Dublin template, skilled forwards thrive and the team is motivated and energetic. The crowd is energised. Children are inspired. The penny is finally dropping that a dull game plan produces dull football and dull conversation.

We are witnessing an outbreak of Gaelic football. Except in Down.