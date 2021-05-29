| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We are witnessing an outbreak of Gaelic football - except in one county 

Joe Brolly

Cormac Costello scores Dublin's second goal against Kerry. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cormac Costello scores Dublin's second goal against Kerry. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cormac Costello scores Dublin's second goal against Kerry. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cormac Costello scores Dublin's second goal against Kerry. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

We appear to be in the early stage of an outbreak of football, except in Down. Would it be too much to ask for some joy?

Conor McCarthy scored a quite brilliant hat-trick for Monaghan against Donegal yesterday week, was awarded man of the match, then appeared before the cameras looking as though he had just been told he had 48 hours to live.

Q. You must be delighted after such a stunning individual performance?

Most Watched

Privacy