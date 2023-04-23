‘We are where we deserve to be’ - Colm O’Rourke insists Meath can have no complaints with being in the Tailteann Cup

Colm O'Rourke has made no bones about Meath's demotion to the Tailteann Cup after today's surprise Leinster SFC reversal to Offaly in Glenisk O'Connor Park.

The Royals failed to score until the 23rd minute in an abysmal first half as the home side raced into a nine-point lead at the break and they weren't for catching despite an improved second-half showing.

The Meath legend insisted that his troops deserve to be heading for the second-tier championship after an abject showing in their 1-11 to 0-10 defeat.

“We have no excuses, you get 70-plus minutes, 76, 77 minutes to score more than the opposition and we didn’t do so. We’re not complaining about anything," O'Rourke said.

“It’s tough in one sense but it’s an opportunity as well. We’re in the Tailteann Cup and we will embrace the challenge of it. We are where we deserve to be. We’re not going to make any excuses.

"Just because we had great teams in the past doesn’t give us any right to be in the Championship this year so the rules of the competition are that we’re in the Tailteann Cup, even though we’d prefer if it was different but we’ll embrace the challenge and get on with it."

The Royals boss is adamant that they will treat the Tailteann Cup with the respect that it deserves and he is confident that they will get the train back on tracks next month.

"There’s no doubt about it, we’ll take on the Tailteann Cup. We’re not going to hide away from it. It’s the competition I’ve often said that nobody wants to play in but we’re in it now and so be it," he said.

"We’ll get on with it and we’ll try our best. We’re going to go back training this week. I have absolutely no doubt we’ll get total commitment from the players."