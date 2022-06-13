‘We are under no illusions now, we are in the frying pan’ – John Cleary

“Stuttering away” was how Cork manager John Cleary put it afterwards. He had just seen his Cork side back up their chess match win over Louth with another championship success here. The air will get much thinner now, he acknowledged, but Cork’s name is in the hat. And for Cleary, nothing else mattered.

“Absolutely,” Cleary replied when asked if the main thing was to be in the draw. “I think the group needed a win to put something back-to-back with the win last week against Louth. We had a torrid league campaign, got out of it at the end and now we’re probably stuttering away for the want of a better word but what we’re trying to do is beat what’s in front of us.

“The Kerry game, we performed credibly enough for 45/50 minutes but that was about it and at this stage moral victories aren’t much good after that and look, we have two victories under our belt but we’re under no illusions now, we’re really in the frying pan now.

“But hopefully we’ll prepare again for the next two weeks and see what he draw brings us and see where we get to,” added Cleary.

Most of the drama here was packed into the second half. It saw a black card period that looked like it would be decisive, Cork sub Paul Walsh picked up two yellow cards inside just 30 seconds before a Brian Hurley penalty, with five minutes to play, effectively settled the game.

The sides had been well-matched in the first half with Cork taking an 0-8 to 0-7 lead in the that break with Steven Sherlock hitting six first-half points while Adrian Enright replied with three for Limerick.

But if the first half was forgettable, the tension ramped up on the restart. First Gordon Brown picked up a black card and in the following 10 minutes, Cork outscored Limerick by 1-3 to 0-1 with the goal coming from Mitchelstown’s Cathail O’Mahony.

Limerick were six in arrears when they were restored to 15 players and Cork maintained that gap heading into the final 10 minutes.

However, Limerick found another gear and a brilliant Brian O’Donovan goal cut the gap to three points before Enright’s fourth point brought them to within two. Quickly afterwards Cork sub Walsh, who was only on the pitch for a couple of minutes, picked up two yellows cards in around 30 seconds meaning Cork would have to see out the game with 14 men.

However, the home side responded brilliantly. Kevin O’Donovan, who along with Seán Powter had attacked well all afternoon, was fouled in the area. Brian Hurley dispatched the penalty and that gave Cork the cushion they needed.

“I’m not into taking from opposition teams but I felt we could have got over the line today,” said a disappointed Limerick manager Billy Lee, who was unhappy with some of the commentary surrounding his team in the wake of their heavy Munster final defeat.

“Playing (with) the 14 men for those 10 minutes was a killer for us. We’ll never know but I’m disappointed. We were coming down to Cork and traditionally . . . what is it 28-3 in terms of the championship (encounters)? So it was always going to be a big ask. And it was on the back of a poor showing on national television in the Munster final and we had some people signing our death warrants the way they were commenting about us. I don’t think it’s acceptable that kind of behaviour but if that’s what they want to do that’s fine.

“So the lads bounced back today and I’ve always said about them they are a great bunch, very proud, keen to challenge themselves and us to try and maximise where we are. We don’t need anyone to tell us we’re not at the level of Kerry or Dublin we are just trying to get to the next level, that’s what we are striving for. And as I said before we only worry about people who are interested in Limerick football.”

Cleary agreed the black card had a big impact. “I didn’t see what it was for but the games now, at the intensity that they’re played at, if you have 15 against 14 it can mean a lot and I was worried there when Paul Walsh was sent off there that we were down to 14 there coming into the last six or seven minutes or whatever but I think we managed it fairly well at the end.

“But definitely I think that the black card was a big turning point. It took the bit of pressure off us at the back, particularly from kick-outs, and we were able to get scores in that particular time.”

Cork move into the last eight, ‘stuttering away’ but still alive.

“This is part of the learning experience for everyone,” said Cleary. “Hopefully this is a project going forward. There are a lot of players in Cork, there are a lot of young players coming but it’s no good unless you start putting displays and victories together now and that’s what we’re trying to do but we’re up against the big boys the next day and it’s going to be really tough. But we’re there. We’ll test ourselves.

“We’ll see where we’re at and it’s a two-horse race. You don’t know, look at Clare yesterday. Very few people gave them a chance against Roscommon and they went up and they left everything on the line and that’s what I hope we’ll do in two weeks’ time.”

SCORERS – Cork: S Sherlock 0-8 (5f, 1 ‘45); B Hurley 1-2 (1-0 pen); J O’Rourke 0-3; C O’Mahony 1-0; E McSweeney 0-2, D Gore, C O’Callaghan, K O’Donovan 0-1 each. Limerick: H Bourke 0-5 (3f); A Enright 0-4; B Donovan 1-0; G Brown, J Ryan 0-2 each; R Burke, C Sheehan, J Naughton 0-1 each.

Cork – M Martin 7; S Powter 8, M Shanley 7, K O’Donovan 8; J Cooper 6, R Maguire 7, M Taylor 6; I Maguire 6, C O’Callaghan 6; D Dineen 6, E McSweeney 7, J O’Rourke 8; S Sherlock 8, B Hurley 7, C O’Mahony 7. Subs: J Cahalane 6 for Dineen (53), P Walsh 4 for McSweeney (60), C Kiely for Sherlock (68), D Gore for O’Mahony (70), T Walsh for O’Donovan (74).

Limerick – D O’Sullivan 6; J Liston 6, B Fanning 7, S O’Dea 7; C Sheehan 7, I Corbett 7, G Brown 7; D Treacy 6, C Fahy 6; A Enright 8, P Nash 6, P De Brun 6; B Donovan 7, R Burke 6, H Bourke 7. Subs: J Naughton 6 for De Brun (h-t), J Ryan 7 for Nash (56), P Maher 6 for Brown (56), M Donovan 6 for Liston (56), K Ryan for Burke (67).

Ref – J Henry (Mayo).