‘We are playing teams we would be confident of beating’ – Evan O’Carroll believes Laois can thrive Tailteann Cup

Through the ruin of their defeat to Wicklow, Laois’s Evan O’Carroll is determined to find something to cling on to.

Laois travelled to Aughrim expecting a battle against a team that were relegated from Division 4 alongside them. However, they had won by 12 points in Aughrim in March and the Garden County had endured a miserable league which saw them change management midway through.

No one saw what was coming. Wicklow hit 5-15 on a stunning day and at one stage led by 16 points. Laois have been licking their considerable wounds since.

“It was disappointing,” O’Carroll said. “Any championship defeat is disappointing but the way we performed, that is not us. It was just one of those days. We were able to score but there was no point in scoring if you can’t defend as well. Conceding 5-15, you are never going to win any championship game. It was just really, really disappointing.

“We got back with the clubs for a couple of weeks, got a couple of games with them, we’ve been training really hard. It is just about getting a bit of confidence back into us. I still believe we are a good team, still think we are capable of causing a lot of teams a lot of problems.”

Despite the result, O’Carroll believes they are going the right way under Kerry native and former Laois player Billy Sheehan.

“He has been good. I played with Billy for a couple of years, knew him as a player. And he is the same as a manager. He is 100pc focused on the development of us, he has brought professionalism to it. If you look at results, we were going well at the start of the year. Midway through the league we had a couple of disappointing results. Winning with a minute to go against Antrim and they got a point to level it.

“We were leading against Limerick and just didn’t close out the game and that is something you need to learn.

“You make your own luck in football and that put a small bit of pressure on us. Unfortunately, we didn’t do the business against Longford on the last day. Division 3 was really, really competitive.

“Everyone was beating everyone else and if you didn’t turn up on the day, you got beat. But look, we have something now to focus on winning.”

The Tailteann Cup draw paired them with Leinster rivals Westmeath. Laois have won two of the last three meetings between the sides but in their most recent encounter the Lake men had 16 points to spare.

“Definitely, we are playing teams that we would be confident of beating and they would be confident of beating us. Whereas if you go into the qualifier system, you could get unlucky and get one of the Division 1 teams and there is a gap, no doubt about it. I am not saying you couldn’t beat them, but the odds would be stacked against you.

“Every team in the Tailteann Cup are looking at it and feeling that they could get a good run in it.”