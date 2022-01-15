'We are placing little to no emphasis on it' - Longford not focusing on 'defunct' Leinster championship

BILLY O’LOUGHLIN has revealed that the only priority for Longford footballers this season is their upcoming Allianz League campaign because the Leinster SFC “has been defunct for years”.

The newly-installed Longford boss remains hopeful that GAA Congress will agree on a formula that provides a more meaningful championship opportunity for the weaker counties.

In the meantime, however, his entire focus will be on their seven outings in Division 3 rather than stressing over a Leinster championship that they have no chance of winning.

Longford’s interest in this year’s O’Byrne Cup came to an emphatic end in Pearse Park after losing by 0-16 to 0-5 against a Dublin team that now advances to the final.

“Dublin are the hardest, strongest team that we’re going to play all year,” O’Loughlin reflected afterwards.

“Our championship is starting in two weeks’ time down in Limerick; we’ve seven championship matches in Division 3 and, after that, we don’t really mind what happens. That’s what’s important to us.

“When you dangle a carrot at the end of a stick, a championship that would give you seven games … I think the GAA when they look at rejigging it, that’s what’s important to Longford people and Longford players.

“And hopefully it’s coming down the tracks, because the Leinster championship has been defunct for years and we are placing little to no emphasis on it. It’s all about the league and it’s all about Limerick in two weeks’ time.”

Lamenting the “the lack of competitive balance” in the current championship structure for counties like Longford, O’Loughlin continued: “When you’re trying to entice players into a county panel, from a Division 3 or a Division 4 standpoint, if all they have to aim for is a league that they can win, that people disregard … they see no merit in coming in and training for six months to play in a championship that Longford haven’t won since the ‘60s. They’re not stupid.

“What we want to do is entice guys in to play for Longford and hopefully, a year or two down the line, they have a competition where we’re playing against our peers and there’s something to win.

“This lopsided scenario that has been given to us - where, you know, we’ve been cannon fodder for years in the weaker counties in the Leinster championship – is hopefully at an end.”