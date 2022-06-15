‘We are not in a position to move the project any further' – Meath’s Páirc Tailteann revamp on hold due to costs

The redevelopment of Meath’s Páirc Tailteann is on hold, chairman John Kavanagh told a county board meeting this week.

Citing a significant jump in costs, Kavanagh informed delegates that they were “not in a position to move the project any further.”

“Inflation in the construction sector, the shortage in the housing sector, the war in Ukraine which has impacted on energy, all this has had a knock-on effect meaning that the cost of the Páirc Tailteann development has increased by anything between 40 and 50pc from what was originally budgeted back in 2019,” the chairman informed delegates.

The Royals were granted planning permission for a 21,000 capacity stadium in early 2018. Meath had secured funding from the GAA and the Leinster Council but the pandemic meant those figures were well down on initial projections.

The county had also been granted €6.2 million from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure fund in January 2020 while the Immigrant Investment Programme, a scheme that allows for non-European Economic Area nationals to invest benevolently in an Irish public project benefiting the arts, sports, health, culture or education, had also been tapped.

The first phase, which was to see a new stand erected along with associated works, was set to cost around €12m but Kavanagh insisted they would not drive the county “into debt massive debt” to pursue the project.

“We are not in a position to move the project any further at present and I as chairman or the management committee will not put the county into massive debt for the sake of Páirc Tailteann.

“The committee is looking at various options, different options, and a different plan of action. There is nothing happening at present and as soon as there is we will keep everyone informed.

“Croke Park has no funds for further grants at present and won’t have for a number of years. Leinster Council is in a similar position. Other developments around the country are at a standstill for the same reasons.”

Páirc Tailteann is one of a number of GAA venues seeking a revamp. Kildare, Louth and Waterford all have plans to redevelop their county grounds though the Déise plan to carry out some works on Walsh Park.