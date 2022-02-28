‘We are not getting carried away, we are going to strive to get better’ – Declan Bonner

Donegal’s chances of extending their unbeaten league run in MacCumhaill Park to 21 games looked almost beyond redemption when a point from substitute Richard Donnelly put Tyrone four clear in the 30th minute.

The All-Ireland champions were enjoying themselves, playing into a stiff breeze. They oozed confidence with Michael McKernan – back along with Pádraig Hempsey and Kieran McGeary after serving their one-match bans – driving forward to score two of their seven first-half points.

Every time Darragh Canavan touched the ball there was panic in the Donegal defence. Without the influence of Michael Murphy and Michael Langan, the home side looked to have taken up where they left off after a woeful second-half performance in Killarney.

But Conor O’Donnell’s palmed goal in the fifth minute of first-half injury time changed everything.

Half an hour after the final whistle, Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan was still at a loss to explain where it all went wrong.

“We were attacking well. We were using the overlap, we were in good order and then the goal kind of redeemed Donegal’s position before half-time.

“Then it got a bit difficult. You think you have a natural advantage with the breeze, but sometimes it doesn’t work that way in this possession world we live in.”

Donegal definitely played better against the elements, though the game was in the melting pot until the penultimate play when substitute Jeaic McKelvey slapped the ball into the goal after a sublime pass from Peadar Mogan.

It was an enthralling half of football; twice Tyrone took the lead, but when it mattered it was all Donegal. Man of the match Conor O’Donnell brought his personal tally to 1-3 with two glorious points, while the home side outscored Tyrone 1-3 to 0-1 in the final 15 minutes.

“We spoke about (the criticism) during the week and the lads were refocused for the match today. It is only two points,” said Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

“It is still good to get those two points against our neighbours and the All-Ireland champions Tyrone. We have to get ready now for Monaghan. This is our next task.”

Tyrone’s immediate priority was the well-being of Paudie McNulty who was stretchered off in the first half and taken to hospital in Letterkenny after sustaining a serious arm injury in a collision with Odhran McFadden-Ferry.

On the field, focus switches to Dublin’s visit in two weeks’ time, though Logan said their Ulster Championship tie against Fermanagh in less than eight weeks’ time is in their thoughts as well.

“The priority now is Dublin and that is as far as you can afford to look and focus. Let’s hope we can get our house in order,” said Logan.

“We saw the benefit of home advantage tonight. These guys (Donegal) kept their record intact. Ballybofey is not an easy place to come and we have to make Omagh like that too.”

Even though he wasn’t on the ball that often in the second half, Ryan McHugh’s move to full-forward meant his marker Conor Meyler was removed from the epicentre of the contest, and the visitors’ inability to cope with Conor O’Donnell’s runs through the centre were factors in Donegal’s second-half revival.

Tyrone kicked seven second-half wides, though Donegal were almost equally wasteful in the first half with five. Conn Kilpatrick butchered a goal chance created by Canavan in the first minute which proved costly.

“We just didn’t nail it on when we got down there. There were a few random shots. Certainly in the first half our composure looked very good and it is very hard to describe how that (lack of composure) happens,” said Logan.

“We are just going to have to pick up the pieces, get back on the training field on Tuesday and start again.”

So Tyrone’s wait for a league win in Ballybofey, which stretches back to 2005, continues and Donegal’s unbeaten league run there since 2010 remains intact.

“The (first-half) goal was such an important score. I thought our control, especially from the young lads in the second half was important. We are building.

“We are not getting carried away but we will continue to strive to get better,” said Bonner, who will surely hope their season pivots on Saturday night’s win.

Scorers – Donegal: C O’Donnell 1-3; J McKelvey 1-0; P McBrearty 0-2 (1f); R McHugh, J McGee, S Patton (1f), S O’Donnell, O Gallen 0-1 each. Tyrone: D McCurry 0-5 (3f); M McKernan 0-2; D Canavan, C Kilpatrick, R Donnelly, C McShane, J Munroe 0-1 each.

Donegal – S Patton 7; C Ward 6, B McCole 6, S McMenamin 6; R McHugh 7, E B Gallagher 7, O McFadden-Ferry 7; H McFadden 7, J McGee 7; S O’Donnell 7, P Mogan 8 C Thompson 6; P McBrearty 8, C O’Donnell 9, N O’Donnell 6. Subs: J McKelvey 7 for N McDonnell (inj, 35 +7m), O Gallen for McFadden 7 (59), E O’Donnell for McFadden-Ferry, D Ó Baoill for S O’Donnell (both 68m),

Tyrone – N Morgan 7; M McKernan 8, P Hampsey 7, F Burns 7; N Sludden 6, J Munroe 6, K McGeary 6, C Kilpatrick 7, B Kennedy 6; N Donnelly 5, D Canavan 7, C Meyler 7; D McCurry 8, P McNulty, P Donaghy 5. Subs: R Donnelly 6 for McNulty (inj, 20m), C McShane 6 for Donaghy (56m), C McKenna for McGeary (68m)

Ref – B Cawley (Kildare)