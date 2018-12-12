Kerry's clubs have opted against moving away from the traditional way of naming Kingdom captains, which allows the senior county champions to nominate the skipper for the following season.

'We are not Dublin, nor do we want to be a Dublin' - Kerry's captain tradition to remain

Kilkenny also still allow their county champions to pick the captain for the following year but Tipperary have disbanded the idea in recent years.

The practice came up for discussion at a Kerry county convention on Tuesday night with some speakers suggesting the Kingdom should fall in line with the vast majority of other counties and allow the county manager to pick a captain. However, chairman Tim Murphy stated afterwards that he did not sense a desire to do away with the practice from delegates present and said that the county would not be revisiting the subject again in the near future.

"There was no appetite for change so we will not be revisiting this again for some time," Murphy said.

"It was only a feeler we were putting out but it's clear that clubs want to stick with tradition and the debate is over."

During the debate, Dr Crokes' Matt O'Neill spoke in favour of keeping the status quo.

"I have heard several times about Stephen Cluxton (Dublin captain) with regard to this idea of (management) selecting a captain and he is a great mentor. We are not Dublin, nor does Kerry ever want to be a Dublin," he said (quotes reported on the Irish Examiner).

"Let Dublin do what they want to do with their captaincy and let us be Kerry and keep our traditions. Once you throw tradition away, it is ver hard to get it back."

Delegates were also informed by referee tutor Maurice Sullivan that Kerry was "heading in a crisis direction" with regard to a growing shortage of referees.

