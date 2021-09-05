| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'We are hoping that it never happens again in a Tyrone jersey because it really did hurt us'

Pádraig Hampsey never wants to feel pain of Killarney defeat again

Tyrone's Pádraig Hampsey. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand
Tyrone defender Pádraig Hampsey. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tyrone's Pádraig Hampsey. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tyrone's Pádraig Hampsey. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tyrone defender Pádraig Hampsey. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone defender Pádraig Hampsey. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Tyrone's Pádraig Hampsey. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

The journey from Killarney to Coalisland takes around five hours. Driving that distance unaccompanied in June after a 16-point drubbing, the Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey recalls keeping his “eyes on the white lines and foot to the floor”. When you are a lynchpin defender in a team that has just conceded six goals in a league semi-final, that road might seem to have no ending.

But it did and the memory is becoming ever more distant. Hampsey, preparing for an All-Ireland final less than three months later, is answering questions at the Tyrone training centre in Garvaghey, an impressive modern facility designed with the future in mind rather than the past.

“It was just a day where I think us, as Tyrone players, didn’t show up and we are hoping that it never happens again in a Tyrone jersey because it really did hurt us and it was a real heavy defeat,” he says of Killarney.

Most Watched

Privacy