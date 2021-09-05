The journey from Killarney to Coalisland takes around five hours. Driving that distance unaccompanied in June after a 16-point drubbing, the Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey recalls keeping his “eyes on the white lines and foot to the floor”. When you are a lynchpin defender in a team that has just conceded six goals in a league semi-final, that road might seem to have no ending.

But it did and the memory is becoming ever more distant. Hampsey, preparing for an All-Ireland final less than three months later, is answering questions at the Tyrone training centre in Garvaghey, an impressive modern facility designed with the future in mind rather than the past.

“It was just a day where I think us, as Tyrone players, didn’t show up and we are hoping that it never happens again in a Tyrone jersey because it really did hurt us and it was a real heavy defeat,” he says of Killarney.

“Tyrone supporters going down that day to Killarney and putting in their hard-earned money to go down and support us, we didn’t go down there to let anyone down but we felt that day we did. But hopefully now with us beating Kerry in the semi-final we have been redeemed and we have given Tyrone supporters a lot of hope.”

The circular narrative which had them defeat Kerry two and a half months later in Croke Park, opening the way to their first All-Ireland final appearance since 2018, has altered the public perception of Tyrone and possibly the perception that they had of themselves. After the long era of Mickey Harte it marked a significant crossroads for the new management team, under which Hampsey won an All-Ireland at under 21 level in 2015. He is asked if losing so emphatically to Kerry brought much soul-searching.

“I suppose if you look at it that way it probably did. It stuck on us and I know the feeling in my stomach that day coming home out of Killarney is an experience I don’t want to feel again as a footballer. I felt very embarrassed in my own performance and I am sure a lot of the lads who played that day could say the same. But it just showed us that day the stature that Kerry team was at and the level they were playing at at that stage and where we needed to get to so, as I said, it was back to training on the Tuesday and just trying to right a lot of wrongs.”

Hampsey’s own response has been stellar. Renowned as a man-marker, he has reinforced that reputation with a string of outstanding performances in the championship, subduing Thomas Galligan, Michael Murphy, Conor McManus and Seán O’Shea. That line-up included three current All Stars and the centre-forward of a feted Kerry attack.

Even with Murphy sent off before half-time in the Donegal game, Hampsey’s impact makes impressive reading, conceding a combined total from play of 0-3, and scoring 0-2 himself. Both scores were beautiful strikes, one in the Ulster final, the other against Kerry which meant he equalled O’Shea’s return from play.

He took over the captaincy last May from Mattie Donnelly, one of the changes made under the new management team. When coaching the under 17 county side, Feargal Logan chose Hampsey as captain. His virtues as a leader were recognised at an early stage. The defensive blockade that denied Kerry a goal and blunted their attacking edge is recognition of the progress made.

“We felt like if a player on Saturday got the better of us, or beat us to the ball, there was always that second man in to back you up. That’s something that I felt very proud of, that maybe we didn’t have on that that day in Killarney. We were just sort of (left) one-on-one. Whereas collectively I thought we battled hard and even the likes of our full-forward line at times were back, tracking back, and making tackles and it was great to see and it gave us defenders a huge lift too.

“We knew we had to bring that intensity to the Kerry team because the likes of David Clifford, Seán O’Shea, Paudie Clifford and all their players can play around you and they can break your heart all day. Thankfully, collectively as a unit, we were fit to get back and we did make a lot of last-ditch interceptions and turnovers which on another day you are probably not going to get. I do feel we got the rub of the green but we are just thankful we got across the line.”

With a background in boxing, Hampsey can see how the shuffling footwork and quick wits needed in that sport are useful assets in the football arena. “I was young at the time, when I started, around ten years of age. It probably has stood to me, with the man-marking battles. A player like Seán O’Shea is always going to chip in with a score, which he did on the Saturday. He is a phenomenal player, like, to me he is up there with the best. It is something which to this day I still follow, the boxing.”

Hampsey is running a personal training business from his own gym in Coalisland. Tyrone aim to win the county’s first All-Ireland since 2008, the decade in which they set new standards that have been difficult to maintain. Their last appearance three years ago, when they lost to Dublin, is a difficult topic for Hampsey to engage with.

“I suppose in the 2016 year we lost a county final with my own club, Coalisland Na Fianna to Killyclogher (after a replay by 14 points — they avenged this beating Killyclogher in a repeat county final meeting in 2018) and I had the same feeling in the pit of my stomach. It really hurt and it hit home that, you know, you might not ever get this opportunity again, you might never get to play in an All-Ireland final again.

“So that for me was the first thing I thought about. Did we waste that opportunity? At times we didn’t perform to our best that day but as I say it was a brilliant Dublin side that had dominated for a couple of years there. So yeah we are just hoping for next Saturday to be a better day.”

Barring a disastrous All-Ireland final he is a nailed-on All Star, having already received that honour in 2018. But the Celtic Cross is all that interests the Tyrone captain now and being the first to lift the Sam Maguire from his county since his current co-manager Brian Dooher 13 years ago.