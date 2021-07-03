'We are always trying to improve' - Skipper Ryan Wylie praises Monaghan's Ulster SFC win over Fermanagh

Stephen O'Hanlon of Monaghan in action against Kane Connor of Fermanagh during the Ulster SFC quarter-final at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Monaghan proved too strong for Fermanagh in their first Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones.

The home side’s power, pace and experience proved too much for their opponents who maintained their effort until the end but were forced to bow the knee to a team that will still entertain aspirations of winning the Ulster title.

But skipper Ryan Wylie is certainly taking nothing for granted particularly after ace marksman Conor McManus hobbled off with a thigh injury in the closing moments.

“Obviously there is a lot of talk about injuries in the GAA right now and you would have to hope that Conor is not seriously hurt. We will be out again in the semi-final against Armagh and Antrim and we would hope to have him on board,” said Wylie.

“Having said that, there are players in the squad who are very keen to see action so we will see how we go.

“We knew going into the game that Fermanagh were going to drop men back and we had allowed for that. But having said that there were occasions on which we turned the ball over rather too easy and that’s something we are going to have to work on for the next day.”

“We have players in the team who like to express themselves and that’s the way we play. We are always trying to improve our game.”

Monaghan dominated the exchanges for the greater part of the first-half breaking forward at every opportunity to keep the Fermanagh defence under pressure.

With Darren Hughes and Killian Lavelle imposing themselves at midfield, the home attack saw plenty of the ball and the pace of Stephen O’Hanlon and posed plenty of problems for Fermanagh as they strove to find their rhythm.

Within the opening 13 minutes, Conor McManus (2), Jack McCarron and Mulligan were on target with Sean Quigley pirating a point for Fermanagh.

But it was in the 15th minute that Monaghan struck a telling blow. A shot from defender Kieran Duffy was parried but Conor McManus was on hand to finish the ball in the net to give the Farney county a more comfortable 1-4 to 0-2.

With Fermanagh restricted to occasional raids, it was left to Sean Quigley and Ultan Kelm in particular to ruffle the feathers of the Monaghan defence and when the latter and Jonny Cassidy swooped for points Fermanagh looked as if they would establish a stronger foothold in the game.

Instead, however, it was Monaghan who tightened their grip and with Dessie Ward and Ryan McAnespie lending support, they laid siege to the Monaghan citadel which yielded points from McCarron, Michael Bannigan, Conor McCarthy and the ubiquitous Mulligan to ease the side into a 1-9 to 0-5 lead.

Fermanagh were unable to penetrate the Monaghan defence to any great extent and had to be content with a brace of points from Josh Largo Ellis and Quigley which left Monaghan with a 1-11 to 0-7 advantage at the half-way stage.

But although Monaghan attempted to put the game out of their opponents’ reach, they found their resilience and passion difficult to subdue in the third quarter in particular.

When Fermanagh pegged their opponents back it looked as if their might produce a grandstand finish but it was not to be.

Monaghan deployed their substitutes to good effect and in a devastating spell between the 60th and 65th minute they swept over four points which put them into an unassailable 1-20 to 0-13 lead.

Fermanagh in contrast could only muster three points in the last 20 minutes from Aidan Breen, Ciaran Corrigan and Quigley as Monaghan stepped up the pressure in the run for home.

Erne county boss Ryan McMenamin admitted afterwards that Rory Beggan’s kick-outs had presented difficulties but lauded his side for coming to terms with this as the match progressed.

“I thought that some of my players put in a big effort in the second-half and that we were rather unfortunate not to have benefitted from maybe two penalty calls. Had we been afforded these opportunities it might have helped us to reduce the gap and make a bigger impact,” said McMenamin.

“I thought that we had to work that bit harder to get our frees in the first-half and that did not make things easy for us.”

Scorers - Monaghan: J McCarron 1-3, C McManus 0-4 (2f), A Mulligan 0-4, M Banningan 0-3, C Walsh 0-2, C McCarthy 0-2, R Wylie, C Boyle, K Lavelle 0-1 each. Fermanagh: S Quigley 0-7 (1 ‘45’, 3), J Cassidy, D McCusker, C Corrigan, J Largo Ellis, U Kelm, A Breen 0-1 each.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, D Ward, R McAnespie; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, C McCarthy, M Bannigan; A Mulligan, J McCarron, C McManus. Subs: N Kerins for Hughes (31), C Walshe for McCarron (50), S Carey for O’Hanlon (55), K Hughes for McCarthy (63), F Kelly for O’Connell (67), K McMneamin for Lavelle (70+2).

Fermanagh: S McNally; K Connor, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; D McCusker, J McMahon, K McDonnell; S McGullion, E Donnelly; C Corrigan, C McManus, J Largo Ellis; U Kelm, D McGurn, S Quigley. Subs: B Breen for K McDonnell (26), R O’Callaghan for McGurn (41), T Bogue for McGullion (65), M MaCauley for McMahon (65).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).