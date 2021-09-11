‘We are absolutely delighted, it’s been so many years coming’ –Tyrone and Mayo fans vent emotions after Croker showdown

Mayo fans coming out of Croke Park are absolutely devastated after their county lost an All-Ireland football final for the sixth time in the past 10 years.

The atmosphere outside the Hogan stand is sombre as waves of green and red fill the street.

However, further up the road Tyrone fans are chanting and cheering as they will take home the Sam Maguire for the first time in 13 years.

Friends Aoife Blee and Tiegan McLoughlin from Aughabrack in Tyrone were delighted with their county’s win despite enjoying the game from outside the stadium as they didn’t manage to nab a ticket.

“We are absolutely delighted, it’s been so many years coming,” Aoife said.

“We’ve been going to the matches for five years, every single match - except today we didn’t manage to get a ticket.”

The friends will be heading back to Omagh tonight to celebrate.

“The cup will probably not be there until tomorrow but we will have the dinner tonight with all the supporters,” Tiegan said.

“Our club is Brian Dooher’s so he will bring it [the Cup] up, we can’t wait.”

Friends Callum Moor and Jake Dillon from Dungannon, Tyrone, said it was “unbelievable” to for the first time to watch their county live in Croke Park.

The last time Tyrone took home the Sam Maguire was in 2008 against Kerry.

“It’s unreal, it’s just unbelievable,” Callum said. “Tyrone really deserved it. We are going home now to celebrate in Hagans pub in Dungannon.

Gerard McWilliams from Beragh is a massive GAA and today’s match was his third All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

“We are absolutely delighted, we didn’t get to see the raising of the cup but still very happy.

“We will go back to our local club now in Beragh to celebrate. It’s my third All-Ireland so I’m excited now to get to hold the Sam Maguire.”

Father and daughter Michael and Megan Moyles from Ballina said Mayo “kicked away” the game.

“It’s gut wrenching, they kicked it away,” Michael said. “They played okay but they didn’t take their chances, it’s as simple as that.

“When you look at the stats of that game now they absolutely kicked it away.”

The father and daughter go to every GAA match Mayo play in, but said tickets were like gold dust this year so they had to leave two of their family members outside.

“It’s disgraceful, we had to leave two family members outside who come all the time,” Michael said.

Leila Walsh and Emma Keane from Claremorris were “devastated” that Mayo lost, and said they were surprised with the score after they played so well against Dublin.

“We are devastated, we enjoyed it but it was heart wrenching- the second half had a lot to answer for,” Emma said.

“They didn’t play as well as they should have, they played so well against Dublin,” Leila added. “I think Tyrone’s defence were just phenomenal.”

Emma Prenty from Castlebar said she thinks the Mayo curse is real after today’s result. Her friend Ronan Flynn, also from Castlebar, said he doesn’t believe in it but said it’s the first Mayo went into the All Ireland final as favourites.

“It wasn’t great from start to finish,” Ronan said after the match. “They didn’t take their chances, Tyrone were the better team at the end of the day.”

Patrick Gervin from Brackaville, Tyrone, said he is “so happy” following the win and that it hits close to home as his cousin Niall Morgan played in goals.

“I’m so happy for Niall, he really deserved it,” Patrick said. “This All Ireland win is the one closest to home because we’ve got a family member in it.”

Niall’s auntie Catherine O’Neill said she was “over the moon” following the match and that it was a well deserved win for Tyrone.

Another cousin of the goalkeeper, Aidan O’Neill, said: “I’m just happy that at 33 years of age I’ve lived through Tyrone’s four All Irelands, I’ve gone to all of them.”