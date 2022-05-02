| 9.6°C Dublin

‘Waving white flag in Tailteann Cup won’t be of much benefit to Down’ – James McCartan

Ulster SFC Quarter-final Monaghan 0-23 Down 2-7

Seán Jones of Monaghan, left, in action against Peter Fegan of Down during the Ulster SFC clash in St Tiernach's Park in Clones. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Seán Jones of Monaghan, left, in action against Peter Fegan of Down during the Ulster SFC clash in St Tiernach's Park in Clones. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

The weather had been cold and damp all afternoon in Clones and the attendance of 5,418 was well down on usual Clones championship days. That combined with the feeling that the outcome was inevitable lent to a pre-season feel. However, Monaghan manager Séamus McEnaney was in full championship mode.

With only minor tremors, his side had taken care of a Down side not expected to offer much resistance. Pausing to offer his condolences to the family of Aoibhe Byrne after the 14-year-old died in a tragic accident, McEnaney was up for some myth-busting.

