‘Waving white flag in Tailteann Cup won’t be of much benefit to Down’ – James McCartan

The weather had been cold and damp all afternoon in Clones and the attendance of 5,418 was well down on usual Clones championship days. That combined with the feeling that the outcome was inevitable lent to a pre-season feel. However, Monaghan manager Séamus McEnaney was in full championship mode.

With only minor tremors, his side had taken care of a Down side not expected to offer much resistance. Pausing to offer his condolences to the family of Aoibhe Byrne after the 14-year-old died in a tragic accident, McEnaney was up for some myth-busting.

“We had things levelled at us about not handling the favourites’ tags well,” ‘Banty’ said.

“The reality is, Monaghan has won nine of their last 11 first round Ulster Championship matches, and they have been favourites for all 11, so I think that’s a bit of a myth.

“We’re just delighted to get the result, we put in a very composed performance today. We felt that we could win the game coming here, and it was all about how we performed, rather than anything else. Any day you score 23 points is a good day, there’s not many negatives in it.”

Even allowing for Down’s poor showing, it was hard to argue with his assessment. Monaghan were better throughout in every area of the field. They were never headed and had scored 20 points by the 56th minute. The full-forward axis of Jack McCarron, Gary Mohan and Conor McManus chipped in with 0-17 (5 frees, 3 marks).

For once, McManus wasn’t the senior man in attack for Monaghan as McCarron’s good form continued though you’d get short odds on the former feeling his way into the season. Newcomer Mohan will have tougher days but good in the air and direct, his development will be watched with interest as Monaghan progress and the air thins.

Monaghan had 11 different scorers in total, including four of their starting backs. They also kicked just two wides in the entire game as part of a remarkably efficient performance. They were nine points up late in the first half before their wobble that saw them concede a quick 2-1 either side of half-time.

First Caolan Mooney goaled and just seconds after the restart Pat Havern hit the net. Somehow Down were only two in arrears. If ever a full-blooded championship game was going to break out it was at that point.

However, Monaghan responded and kicked the next four on the spin with a sublime Darren Hughes pass sending Conor McCarthy clear for a fine point. And from there it was just a matter of book-keeping.

“Yes we conceded two goals,” McEnaney said. “You’re going to make mistakes, there’s going to be mistakes in the games. It’s how you recover from the mistakes is the most important thing.”

For Down, the misery continued. They have three survivors from the class of 2010 that reached the All-Ireland final (Brendan McArdle, Darren O’Hagan and Kevin McKernan) under McCartan but they are on a streak now that has seen them take just a draw from eight league and championship outings this year.

That poor form stretches into last year when they lost to Donegal in Ulster by 13 points. They won twice in the league in 2021, beating now Division 4-bound Laois to preserve their league status.

The other was a dead rubber against Westmeath. McCartan acknowledged his side were in a difficult spot. But would they be hard to motivate for a Tailteann Cup campaign?

“The answer to that is I hope not,” McCartan said. “I don’t know the answer to that. I put the question to the group in there (in the dressing-room), as a group do they want to make progress?

“The Tailteann Cup is what is left in front of us. That’s the opportunity for young players and experienced players to try and turn a corner so there’s an opportunity there and certainly going out and waving the white flag in the Tailteann Cup I don’t think is going to be of much benefit to Down football.

“We are just trying to put building blocks in place for Down for the future and going forward we are going to be in Division 3 next year and we have the Tailteann Cup and we are going to try and win some football games.

“Look we know where we are at, we just need to turn a corner. But turning a corner means stopping a slide first and that’s what is happening.”

Scorers – Monaghan: J McCarron 0-7 (2f, 1m); C McManus 0-4 (3f); G Mohan 0-3 (2m); R Beggan 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45); S Carey, C Boyle, K Duffy, A Woods, K Hughes, C McCarthy, R Wylie 0-1 each. Down: P Havern 1-1; C Mooney 1-0; D Guinness, C Poland, A Gilmore (f), B O’Hagan (’45), C Francis, T Rushe (f) 0-1 each.

Monaghan – R Beggan 7; K Duffy 7, C Boyle 8, R Wylie 7; R McAnespie 6, D Ward 6, C McCarthy 6; D Hughes 8, N Kearns 6; A Woods 6, K Hughes 6, M Bannigan 6; J McCarron 8, G Mohan 8, C McManus 6. Subs: S Carey 6 for Bannigan (42), D Wylie 7 for Duffy (55), K O’Connell 6 for D Hughes (59), C Leonard for Kearns (62), S Jones for Woods (65), D Garland for O’Connell (BS 74).

Down – N Kane 6; P Fegan 5, B McArdle 6, D O’Hagan 5; R Magill 5, N McParland 6, R McCormack 5; C Mooney 6, O Murdock 6; R McEvoy 6, C Poland 6, B O’Hagan 5; C Francis 6, A Gilmore 6, P Havern 6. Subs: R O’Hare 6 for Gilmore (30), D Guinness 6 for Francis (40), A Doherty 6 for McEvoy (50), T Rushe 5 for Havern (54), G Collins for McArdle (61).

Ref – F Kelly (Longford)