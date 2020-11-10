Waterford and Antrim footballers on the hunt for new managers but Terry Hyland commits to Leitrim

Terry Hyland is staying on as Leitrim manager for a third year. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The footballers of Waterford and Antrim are on the hunt for new managers after Benji Whelan and Lenny Harbinson stepped away from their respective roles today.

Whelan stepped down as Waterford boss this afternoon in the wake of their Munster SFC quarter-final loss to Limerick last Saturday week, 2-14 to 0-9, having opted not to seek the option of a third year at the helm.

The Déise finished second from bottom in Division 4 with the end of their League campaign mired in uncertainty, having initially agreed to hand Antrim a walkover in their final game due to Covid-related concerns about making the trip to the Glens.

The game was eventually played at a neutral venue after Waterford accepted an offer which Antrim extended to them to play the game in Dundalk, but neither Whelan or Harbinson will be manning the line for their county in 2021.

A whopping 25-point defeat to Wicklow in the penultimate League round ended Antrim's chance of promotion before their Ulster SFC bid fell at the first hurdle when they went down fighting against Cavan last Saturday, 0-13 to 0-9.

Harbinson, who previously guided St Gall’s to All-Ireland SFC club glory in 2010, leaves the post after three years, with Antrim officials lauding his efforts and describing him as "a good servant of Antrim GAA both as a player and a manager".

Terry Hyland will remain as manager of Leitrim for a third year, however, with the Cavan native keen to build on the work of the past two years, with the highlight being their promotion from Division 4 last year.

They were relegated from Division 3 in recent weeks having conceded a walkover to Down in the penultimate round due to a Covid crisis among the squad, while they exited the Connacht SFC at the first hurdle following a brave 2-15 to 0-10 defeat at the hands of Mayo.

"We are delighted to have secured the services of Terry and our outgoing management team and look forward to the continued progress of this group of players over the 2021 season," a Leitrim GAA statement said.

