Watching Dublin is like watching Manchester City - they win but they are very boring

Pat Spillane

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Brian Fenton of Dublin Expand

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Brian Fenton of Dublin

During the pandemic sports of every kind have been my escape valve, my drug of choice.

Last week I reached peak nirvana – with the Masters, the rugby, the Champions League, the rowers and the brilliance of Rachael Blackmore all being beamed into my house.

