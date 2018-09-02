RTÉ have released a wonderful montage to Michael Lyster on the Sunday Game presenter's final broadcast before stepping down from the role.

WATCH: 'You better not be going to Sky'- RTE's poignant tribute to Michael Lyster

Lyster announced earlier this year that he would be retiring from RTE after 35 seasons presenting the Sunday Game, with his tenure coming to an end after this afternoon's All-Ireland final clash between Dublin and Tyrone in Croke Park.

After 35 seasons, Michael Lyster has presented his last All-Ireland final for The Sunday Game - we look back at some highlights from his career with the programme and @rte pic.twitter.com/mJqygjqjh0 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 2, 2018

Pundits Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane and Colm O'Rourke all paid tribute to Lyster, who has been a mainstay in the presenter's chair since taking over the role in 1984.

"I think I spent the longest time with you Michael," O'Rourke said. "I'd just like to say thank you for your courtesy, your civility and your professionalism, because you never wanted to be the story. You let us get on with it and you were just fantastic, well done."

O'Rourke's praise was echoed by fellow Sunday Game veteran Pat Spillane.

"I want to thank you personally for being so professional, so kind to us, so understanding, putting up with all these 'prima donnas' here. You've made the Sunday Game the institution that it has been," Spillane added.

Joe Brolly meanwhile could not pass up the chance to squeeze in one final quip before Lyster signed off: "You better not be going to Sky," he joked.

