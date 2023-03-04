Watch: What Kerry did to improve their defence and how other teams can learn

Paddy's Tally influence in Kerry has been well documented but how has he made their defenders more street smart?

In last year’s championship, the Kingdom leaked just one goal, an audacious effort from Cormac Costello out wide with bodies in front of him.

In the National League so far, they’ve only been hit with a green flag in one game.

Conán Doherty analyses how they’ve changed from the Peter Keane days and how even teams with a blanket defence are still conceding easy goals.

What can they learn from Kerry? And what solutions are attacking sides using?