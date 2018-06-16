Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 16 June 2018

Watch: Wexford U20 goalkeeper scores spectacular point from play against Dublin after 60m burst

Wexford U20 goalkeeper Ivan Meegan lands a spectacular point against Dublin.
Wexford U20 goalkeeper Ivan Meegan lands a spectacular point against Dublin.

This is taking the sweeper-keeper strategy to a new level.

We've seen Gaelic football goalkeepers becoming more comfortable racing up the field this season, most notably Laois' Graham Brody, but Wexford U20 shot-stopper Ivan Meegan took it a step further this afternoon.

His side were defeated 1-15 to 0-11 by Dublin in the U20 Leinster championship, but Meegan landed the score of the game after a scintillating run all the way to the opponent's 45.

He may not have come away with the win, but Meegan can look back at this spectacular point with pride for years to come.

Watch the video, captured by WexfordToday.com, below:

Online Editors

