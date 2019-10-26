WATCH: 'We’re like brothers' - Dublin legend Bernard Brogan opens up on telling teammates about retirement

Dublin legend Bernard Brogan has opened up about the difficult moment he told his teammates about his decision to retire.

The All-Ireland winner revealed he couldn't bring himself to write a message informing the group of his departure, so instead recorded a video which he sent into the team's WhatsApp group.

The GAA star said he told his teammates who are "like brothers" to him before he made a statement announcing his retirement online.

"When I said, actually I'm going to have to tell the lads about this before I put out the statement, and then I'm going to have to leave the WhatsApp group, and it literally only hit me a couple of days ago.

"It was the only time that I got really emotional about it. I was flying to London yesterday for work and I was on the flight on my own on the way over and I was like ‘what am I going to say to the lads?’ and just thinking back on the memories and the crack," he told RTÉ's Late Late Show.

He continued: "For me it’s always just been about the journey and the people. The success and stuff has been a bonus and it marks a line in the sand, and you get a bit of tin and silverware, but for me, it's the people, the journey, the craic, the nights out, the friendships when you're training with people at six o’clock in the morning in the snow - it just builds a bond, we’re like brothers.

"I couldn’t write a message, so I did a video and sent it into the group.

"I just left the groups and I was emotional, my cousin James, my business partner, was beside me and just shaked the hand and said, ‘That's it, it's officially done. No turning back.'

"I’ve had tonnes of messages on my phone that I literally just haven’t had the time to get back to, so anybody I haven't gotten back to, I will.

"I started reading the messages and some of the Dublin lads started coming through and I had to stop reading them, I said I’ mgoing to come back to that one when I have proper time to reflect and message back to them," he said.

Brogan announced his retirement on Thursday with a statement posted on Twitter, which explained how "now is the right time for me to hang up the boots," at 35 years of age, having won seven All-Ireland medals and established himself as both one of the great modern forwards in Gaelic football and the third highest-scorer in Dublin football history.

Online Editors