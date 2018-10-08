It seems like every weekend we are highlighting another example of violence during a GAA encounter.

Watch: Violence breaks out off the pitch at re-fixed Down club game after original encounter was abandoned

There were ugly scenes in a Down senior league encounter between Russell Gaelic Union Downpatrick and Ballyholland Harps GAC at Kilcoo yesterday.

The original fixture was abandoned after a player received a head injury.

The footage shows players from both sides running from the pitch to confront supporters.

Longer video here. The two clubs are Ballyholland and Downpatrick pic.twitter.com/luga7c5FUm — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) October 7, 2018

Downpatrick won the game by 1-11 to 1-8 when it eventually resumed.

