Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 8 October 2018

Watch: Violence breaks out off the pitch at re-fixed Down club game after original encounter was abandoned

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It seems like every weekend we are highlighting another example of violence during a GAA encounter.

There were ugly scenes in a Down senior league encounter between Russell Gaelic Union Downpatrick and Ballyholland Harps GAC at Kilcoo yesterday.

The original fixture was abandoned after a player received a head injury.

The footage shows players from both sides running from the pitch to confront supporters.

Downpatrick won the game by 1-11 to 1-8 when it eventually resumed.

More to follow

Online Editors

