WATCH: This young man's catchy song about Laois in the Leinster final is going viral

A young Laois supporter, Ross Molloy, has written a song in honour of his county’s upcoming Leinster final date with Dublin - and it is quickly going viral.

After winning Division 4 of the National Football League, John Sugrue’s men set off on a run of form which saw them beat Wexford, Westmeath and Carlow to secure a meeting with All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park, in what is their first Leinster final appearance since 2007.

The Laois supporters have been behind their side since the start of the competition but after putting a halt to the ‘Carlow rising’, the mood in the O'Moore County is that that they have their best team for a number of years. Twelve-year-old Ross, from Stradbally, perfectly embodies the passion in Laois for their senior footballers. His song, titled 'Leinster final', is a nod to Laois’ three wins thus far in the championship and his final verse about their upcoming fixture with the Dubs epitomises the Laois attitude.

"We’ve come a long way," he sings. "With loads of Laois people helping along the way. It’s great to meet Dublin, we still have a chance.

"And Laois will go and out they’ll give it a lash!" This is not Ross’ first song. In 2016 he wrote a song for the Stradbally senior football team and he will hope that this has the same effect, after Stradbally pulled out a shock victory to prevent Portlaoise from a famous tenth Laois championships in-a-row.

Watch Ross singing his song below:

