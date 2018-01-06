WATCH: This is what happens when Kildare GAA star kicks football into Storm Eleanor
Who needs a boomerang when you have a football during a storm?
This clip shows recent Leinster club football championship winner Eanna O'Connor of Moorefield kick a football over the sea during high winds, only for it to come hurtling back towards him seconds later.
Eanna, who will play in the All Ireland club semi-final next month, calmly taps it with his foot to bring it back to the ground.
The video was shot by Cian O'Connor and was shared on Twitter by Dublin-based PR professional Martyn Rosney, where it has been viewed close to 500k times.
Online Editors