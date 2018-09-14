WATCH: Shocking scenes in Tyrone as vicious brawl mars Intermediate game
A mass brawl marred this evening's Tyrone Intermediate football clash between Strabane and Stewartstown.
Stewartstown secured the victory 2-13 to 1-19 after extra time but the big talking point came at the end of normal time when a massive brawl erupted.
Looks even worse in this video. Bad scenes in Tyrone. pic.twitter.com/r2NiGp3T10— Niall McCoy (@McCoyNiall) September 14, 2018
Strabane 2-9 v Stewartstown 1-12 Both teams back to their full compliment of 15 for extra-time! #GAA #TyroneIFC #PhillysUpdates— PhillyMc (@MoysPhillyMc) September 14, 2018
There were punches and kicks as a large number of players, coaches and subs from both sides clashed. At least one player was left on the g;round needing treatment.
Online Editors