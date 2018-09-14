WATCH: Shocking scenes in Tyrone as vicious brawl mars Intermediate game

A mass brawl marred this evening's Tyrone Intermediate football clash between Strabane and Stewartstown.

A mass brawl marred this evening's Tyrone Intermediate football clash between Strabane and Stewartstown.

Stewartstown secured the victory 2-13 to 1-19 after extra time but the big talking point came at the end of normal time when a massive brawl erupted.

There were punches and kicks as a large number of players, coaches and subs from both sides clashed. At least one player was left on the g;round needing treatment.

Online Editors