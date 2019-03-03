WATCH: Sean O'Shea channels inner Maurice Fitzgerald with audacious sideline point in win over Monaghan

The name of Maurice Fitzgerald is only invoked in reverential terms in Kerry with his legendary sideline point to break Dublin hearts in the 2001 All-Ireland quarter-final often held up as proof of his other-worldliness.

The comparisons that young Sean O’Shea has been receiving with the two time All-Ireland winner we ramped up another notch today as the Kenmare player sealed Kerry’s victory over Monaghan with an audacious stoppage time effort from a nearly identical position.

While the conditions at a snow swept Fitzgerald Stadium couldn’t have been more of a contrast with the summer sun in that famous Semple clash, Kingdom supporters will be hoping that their league form which has now stretched to 5 wins on the spin is a good barometer of where their Championship form will be come summetime.

Online Editors