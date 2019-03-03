Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 3 March 2019

WATCH: Sean O'Shea channels inner Maurice Fitzgerald with audacious sideline point in win over Monaghan

Sean O'Shea of Kerry, left, and team-mate Kevin McCarthy after win over Monaghan
Sean O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after scoring a point. Photo: Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The name of Maurice Fitzgerald is only invoked in reverential terms in Kerry with his legendary sideline point to break Dublin hearts in the 2001 All-Ireland quarter-final often held up as proof of his other-worldliness.

The comparisons that young Sean O’Shea has been receiving with the two time All-Ireland winner we ramped up another notch today as the Kenmare player sealed Kerry’s victory over Monaghan with an audacious stoppage time effort from a nearly identical position.

While the conditions at a snow swept Fitzgerald Stadium couldn’t have been more of a contrast with the summer sun in that famous Semple clash, Kingdom supporters will be hoping that their league form which has now stretched to 5 wins on the spin is a good barometer of where their Championship form will be come summetime.

Online Editors

