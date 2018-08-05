Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 5 August 2018

WATCH: Paul Flynn scores sensational long-range goal for Dublin against Roscommon

Paul Flynn of Dublin scores his side's first goal
It may be a dead rubber but tell that to the Dublin players who are hoping to impress Jim Gavin ahead of next Saturday's All Ireland semi final against Galway.

Paul Flynn is one of those players and he did his chances no harm at all with a spectacular goal in the 21st minute of today's clash at Croke Park.

Eoghan O'Gara - another Dublin forward to get a rare start today - slipped the ball through with a neat pass 25 yards from goal and from there it was all about Flynn.

He rifled an absolute peach into the top corner of the net to give the Dubs a commanding first-half lead.

Watch it here:

Online Editors

