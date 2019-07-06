WATCH: Mayo's James Carr scores goal for the ages with sensational run and strike against Galway
Mayo youngster James Carr just may be the forward for Mayo to go the extra step in their elusive search for an All Ireland title.
Carr had already given the Allianz League champions a 1-2 to 0-0 lead when he pounced from close range after Galway keeper Bernard Power fumbled the ball into his path.
And less than three minutes later, the Ardagh man produced one of the moments of the summer when he picked up a neat pass from Paddy Durcan 50 yards from goal.
With seemingly not much on, Carr twisted and turned to speed past Liam Silke before leaving another two Galway defenders in his wake and hammering into the top corner to give Mayo a 2-2 to 0-2 lead after eight minutes.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- All Ireland SFC qualifier: James Carr hits quick-fire brace to give Mayo perfect start against Galway
- Collins and Hurley on fire as Cork book place in Super 8s by hammering Laois
- Tyrone set up Super 8s showdown with Dublin following impressive victory over Cavan