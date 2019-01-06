Mayo advanced to the FBD semi-final against Galway after beating Leitrim 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

Mayo advanced to the FBD semi-final against Galway after beating Leitrim 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

Watch: Mayo pip Leitrim in dramatic penalty shootout as James Horan starts second reign with a win

A dramatic encounter finished 2-13 to 2-13 after normal time following a storming Leitrim comeback, but James Horan's side ultimately secured victory in the first game of his second spell as manager.

With the semi-final scheduled for next weekend, a penalty shootout was held after the final whistle, with Evan Regan converting the decisive kick after Jason Doherty, Brian Reape and Fergal Boland had also netted for Mayo.

Mark Plunkett and Evan Sweeney both missed penalties for Leitirm, who produced a great second half fightback to tie the game.

Goals from Reape and Boland had Mayo 2-9 to 0-8 ahead at the break, but Sweeney and Ryan O'Rourke raised green flags to bring Leitrim back into the contest, with the home side kicking an equalising point in added time to bring the game to penalties.

Penalty 4, Evan Regan hits the winner, Mayo win 4-1 on penalties. We now play Galway next Sunday in Tuam Stadium. #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/0zzIE6Fixb — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 6, 2019

Online Editors