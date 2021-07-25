Watch: Mayo and Galway brawl in tunnel as tempers flare at Connacht final

Connacht rivals Mayo and Galway clashed off the pitch as well as on it as the provincial final took place at Croke Park.

First-half goals from Shane Walsh and Damien Comer put the Tribesmen on top as the teams left the field at the break, before players clashed going down the tunnel.

TV cameras captured the fiery scenes, with both sets of players getting involved. Mayo manager James Horan has yet to lose to Galway in what his is seventh campaign on the sideline, but his team will need a big second half performance to keep that record intact.

You can see the tunnel collision below.