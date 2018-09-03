Dublin fans turned out in force in Smithfield tonight to celebrate the four in-a-row triumph with Jim Gavin and his players.

Watch: Kevin McManamon belts out 'The Auld Triangle' as Dublin fans celebrate four in-a-row at homecoming

Dublin beat Tyrone by 2-17 to 1-14 in Croke Park yesterday to seal a fourth consecutive All-Ireland title, and fans had the chance to pay tribute to their heroes at an event to mark the achievement.

Speaking to RTÉ in Smithfield, Jim Gavin said that the players were delighted to get the chance to celebrate with the Dublin supporters.

"It is great to be back in Smithfield to see our supporters," Gavin said.

"They have been fantastic throughout the year, in the National Football League whether we've been home or away, they've been with us through all those challenges. The players are really excited to see them tonight."

Dublin super-sub Kevin McManamon - who won his sixth All-Ireland medal this year - also belted out a rendition of The Auld Triangle to the delight of the fans in attendance.

Dublin celebrate their fourth successive All-Ireland football title in front of thousands of supporters in Smithfield. #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/W48XMAYtWC — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 3, 2018

