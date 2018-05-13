Watch: Johnny Heaney's late goal sinks 14 man Mayo as Galway complete three-in-a-row over great rivals

A spectacular goal by Johnny Heaney deep in stoppage time proved the tie-breaker as Galway inflicted a third successive Connacht championship defeat on Mayo in Castlebar.

A spectacular goal by Johnny Heaney deep in stoppage time proved the tie-breaker as Galway inflicted a third successive Connacht championship defeat on Mayo in Castlebar.

It was a dramatic finish to a game that disappointed for long periods as both sides played so defensively that there were times when as many as 26 players were in one half of the pitch.

Mayo could argue that they had no choice after losing Diarmuid O' Connor on a red card after he elbowed Paul Conroy just before the half-hour mark. It was a serious setback for Mayo but, in fairness, they coped well until four minutes into stoppage time in the second half when Heaney finished a good move with a cracking drive past David Clarke.

Cillian O'Connor, who had come on as a sub in the second half, cut the deficit to two points but Tom Flynn added Galway's final point just before the finish. O'Connor, whose hamstring injury prevented him from starting, had come in for Tom Parsons, who suffered a serious leg injury in the third quarter.

Galway have beaten Mayo. Watch the Full-Time Highlights here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/SlTSxTzdhe — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 13, 2018

Play was held up for several minutes before he was carried off the pitch. He raised his hand in salute as he reached the sideline, presumbly trying to rally his colleagues and while they tried hard against a tight Galway defence, they came up short. It leaves Mayo heading for the All-Ireland qualifier route for a third successive year and this time they will be starting from the first round, tunring it into the ultimate test of their resilience.

Galway led by a point (0-7 to 0-6) after a first half where Mayo, despite playing against the wind, monopolised possession for long periods. That was facilitated by Galway's ultra-defensive set-up, funnelling back in numbers around their own '45'. It worked to some degree although it would have been different if Mayo's finshing was better. They shot six wides to Galway's two in an opening half where O'Connor's dismissal was the main talking point. Galway were dangerous on the break, with Damien Comer picking off two excellent points while Barry McHugh was also on target with two long range frees. They led by three points after 20 minutes before a productive Mayo burst brought them level after 25 minutes. Shane Walsh kicked a spectacular Galway point and Ciaran Duggan added another before Andy Moran closed out the scoring in stoppage time.

Mayo: D Clarke; E O'Donoghue, C Barrett, K Higgins 0-1; S Coen, C Boyle, P Durcan; S O'Shea, T Parsons 0-1; K McLoughlin 0-2, A O'Shea, D O'Connor 0-1; C Loftus 0-3 (3f), J Doherty, A Moran 0-2.

Subs: C O'Connor 0-2 (1f), for Parsons (49), D Drake for Loftus (59), J Durcan for Doherty (63), C Hanley for S O'Shea (67), D Vaughan for Moran (72), B Harrison for O'Donoghue (72) Galway: R Lavelle; D Kyne, SA O Ceallaigh, E Kerin; G O'Donnell, G Bradshaw, C Sweeney; P Conroy, C Duggan 0-2; S Walsh 0-3 (1f), J Heaney (1-0), T Flynn; B McHugh 0-2 (2f), D Comer 0-2, S Armstrong 0-1.

Subs: P Cooke for Conroy (29), E Brannigan for Kyne (49), I Burke for Armstrong (57), S Kelly (0-1) for Flynn (63), J Duane for Bradshaw (67), A Varley for McHugh (74), T Flynn 0-1 for Cooke (75 b/c).

Ref - C Lane (Cork)

Online Editors