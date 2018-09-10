Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 10 September 2018

Watch: Joe Brolly unimpressed at farcical scenes during Derry SFC as Slaughtneil hold the ball unchallenged for four minutes

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

People who have been lamenting the demise of gaelic football as a spectacle should really avoid this.

The closing five minutes of the first half of last night's Derry SFC clash between Slaughtneill and O'Donovan Rossa have gone viral.

Footage from the game shows Slaughtneill playing around with the ball in the middle third of the field unchallenged with all 15 of the opponents camped in their own half.

Playing into a the breeze and ahead by a point, the reigning Derry champions were quite happy to play down the clock. The half-time whistle was greeted by ironic cheers from the stands.

Slaughtneil would eventually prevail on a scoreline off 0-10 to 0-5.

There was a strong reaction to what happened on social media:

Slaughtneil are going for a fifth Derry title in a row and if they are successful, they will seek a third consecutive Ulster crown.

Derry, on the other hand, were relegated to Division Four of the National League and exited the Championship in the first round of the qualifiers at the hands of Kildare.

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport