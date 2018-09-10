People who have been lamenting the demise of gaelic football as a spectacle should really avoid this.

Watch: Joe Brolly unimpressed at farcical scenes during Derry SFC as Slaughtneil hold the ball unchallenged for four minutes

The closing five minutes of the first half of last night's Derry SFC clash between Slaughtneill and O'Donovan Rossa have gone viral.

Footage from the game shows Slaughtneill playing around with the ball in the middle third of the field unchallenged with all 15 of the opponents camped in their own half.

Playing into a the breeze and ahead by a point, the reigning Derry champions were quite happy to play down the clock. The half-time whistle was greeted by ironic cheers from the stands.

@JOEdotie highlight of #derrysfc Slaughtneil midfielder soloing the ball for a solid 3/4 mins.... money back please #antifootball pic.twitter.com/Wdm8VRRiFV — Darrell Coyles (@darrellcoyles) September 9, 2018

Slaughtneil would eventually prevail on a scoreline off 0-10 to 0-5.

There was a strong reaction to what happened on social media:

Who will watch or play if this continues? https://t.co/4PPSrMWuVE — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) September 9, 2018

Not slaughtneil's fault — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) September 9, 2018

You wouldn't believe this if you hadn't seen it. Padraig Cassidy has been standing soloing the ball himself on the pitch for almost a full minute in play. Maybe 40-odd soloes. Magherafelt refusing to push up. This is actually unreal. Rule changes are absolutely required — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) September 9, 2018

The crowd actually cheered the half-time whistle because it meant that at least it was over. Slaughtneil kept the ball on their own 45' for fully the last four, five minutes of the first half. Magherafelt sat back and refused to come out. Slaughtneil refused to go forward — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) September 9, 2018

Slaughtneil are going for a fifth Derry title in a row and if they are successful, they will seek a third consecutive Ulster crown.

Derry, on the other hand, were relegated to Division Four of the National League and exited the Championship in the first round of the qualifiers at the hands of Kildare.

