WATCH: Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton present departing Sunday Game presenter Michael Lyster with signed match ball

Dublin manager Jim Gavin and captain Stephen Cluxton presented Michael Lyster with a signed match ball from today's All-Ireland final as a parting gift to the broadcaster as he steps down as host of The Sunday Game.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin and captain Stephen Cluxton presented Michael Lyster with a signed match ball from today's All-Ireland final as a parting gift to the broadcaster as he steps down as host of The Sunday Game.

Gavin and Cluxton lead their side to a historic fourth consecutive All-Ireland football title with victory over Tyrone in Croke Park this afternoon.

Lyster meanwhile had announced ahead of the season that he would be retiring from RTÉ at the end of the year, and this afternoon's final was to be his last broadcast with the organisation.

The 64-year-old spent 35 seasons as host of The Sunday Game, and in the wake of Dublin's victory Cluxton and Gavin presented the broadcaster with a match ball from today's final signed by members of the Dublin squad as a parting gift.

"Just want to wish you the best of luck in your retirement," Cluxton said. "You've been an absolute smashing man, great broadcaster, you've given some great days to GAA supporters and obviously further afield."

"On behalf of the Dublin football team, and all the teams that you have been at post-match banquet nights, you've been doing this since the centenary in 1984 so it's been a long journey for you," Gavin added.

"The ball from today has been signed by the players, this is a memento for you, it's a special night for you and your family, so Michael go raibh mile maith agat."

Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton present Michael Lyster with a special signed football on behalf of the Dubs - and on behalf of the many, many All-Ireland-winning teams the man himself has witnessed through the years #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/9VUyVg1zYk — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 2, 2018

Online Editors