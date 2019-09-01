WATCH: Jack McCaffrey scores brilliant goal to give Dublin advantage over Kerry

This was Jack McCaffrey at his very, very best.

The wing back showed all the attributes that have made him one of the best in the game as he finished off a sublime team move to give Dublin the advantage against Kerry at Croke Park.

Dublin make it look so simple as Cluxton's free is caught by Howard and within seconds Jack McCaffrey put the ball in the net.



Watch highlights on #sundaygame from 9:30pm. #rtegaa #DUBvKER pic.twitter.com/Lw5PAzJkuS — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 1, 2019

And it was a welcome boost for five-in-a-row chasing Dublin as Jim Gavin's men trailed by a point at the time in the 18th minute and it could have been more, with Paul Geaney's penalty well saved by Stephen Cluxton.

Cluxton's kick-out to the left wing was expertly caught by Brian Howard who fed the ball to Ciaran Kilkenny. Kilkenny then fisted to Niall Scully who quickly knocked on to the onrushing McCaffrey.

There was no stopping the 2015 Footballer of the Year as he bore down on goal and smashed past Shane Ryan.

Jonny Cooper received a second yellow as Dublin went into the break with a four-point lead but a man down.

