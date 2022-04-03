Watch: Irish sensation Chiedozie Ogbene hits stunning 25-yard strike in Rotherham’s victory at Wembley

Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene poses for a photo with the Papa John's Trophy after Rotherham United's victory over Sutton United at at Wembley Stadium

Chiedozie Ogbene completed a fairytale fortnight with a Wembley winner to fire Rotherham to glory in the EFL Trophy Final.

Eight days on from a goal and an assist at the Aviva Stadium against Belgium, Ogbene repeated the dose as the League One promotion chasers broke the hearts of League Two Sutton United.

The Corkman had a role in the late drama that sent the match to extra-time, teeing up Jordi Osei-Tutu for a 95th minute strike just as Sutton seemed set to pull off the upset.

Ogbene then took things to another level with a driving run and shot from outside the box to put Paul Warne's side ahead and victory never looked in doubt from that point onwards with Michael Ihiekwe putting the icing on the cake in the second period.

SCREAMER FROM OGBENE!! 💥



Rotherham take the lead in extra-time! 🔴🔴



📺 The Papa John’s Trophy final is 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 from Wembley on Sky Football! pic.twitter.com/Wk04Njv0Jn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 3, 2022

"It was extremely hard for us today," said Ogbene, who said fatigue in the opposition ranks encouraged him to launch his speculative strike.

"Sutton showed character but so did we. I said before that it's easy to give up. We all have tired legs, it set well for me and they dropped off, I had to take a shot."

Ogbene said beforehand that he was optimistic this would be his last ever game in the Papa John's sponsored knockout competition for teams in League One and League Two.

He has ambitions to operate at a higher level next term and Rotherham are well placed to push for promotion at League One - Ogbene's future there may well hinge on whether they succeed in that attempt.

Whatsapp Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game in extra-time during the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley Stadium, London

"It's fantastic for us. Winning games is crucial, no matter what competition it is. Hopefully we can take this momentum into the league," he said.

Ireland U-21 striker JJ Kayode started for Rotherham but was withdrawn on the hour mark

Meanwhile, it was also a day of celebration for the three Irish senior women's internationals at Liverpool as their club secured promotion to the Super League.

Niamh Fahey, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan all started in a 4-2 success against rivals Bristol City that secured them the Championship title.

Kiernan has been banging in the goals, but she was outshone by Fahey who registered a first half strike on a day of celebration in front of a 5,752 crowd - a record for the second division.